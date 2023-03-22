How to get Silhouette Icons in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 players are desperate to get their hands on Silhouette Icons, and thanks to changes since the game’s release, this is now possible – and we’ll show you how.

When you’re not wrestling over a Control point or desperately playing tug-of-war over a Payload, trying out cosmetics and customizing characters is a great way to spend time in Overwatch 2.

With Overwatch 2 being free-to-play, Blizzard has ensured that there are a ton of additional attire-based items to buy, and fun limited-time events that pop up from time to time continue to add even more cosmetics to the game’s vast catalog.

Article continues after ad

Icons are another fun aspect of being able to customize and uniquely kit out your player profile. A section of them, Silhouette Icons to be exact, have proven to be quite elusive, but we’ve put together a quick guide to show you what you need to do to unlock them.

Blizzard Entertainment

How to unlock Silhouette Icons in Overwatch 2

After being locked for months after the release of Overwatch 2, players and fans now simply need to take part in and win 15 games of Overwatch 2 with their chosen character.

For example, if you want to unlock Reaper’s Silhouette Icon, you need to select Reaper at the start of the match and go on to win the game using him – and do this 15 times.

Article continues after ad

Your reward will of course be the cool-looking Silhouette Icon which you’ll be able to select from the customization screen.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It will take some time, but winning 15 games shouldn’t be too difficult, and your reward will be a special cosmetic that you at least know how to get now!

For more insightful Overwatch 2 content and guides to flesh out your experience, we have many other guides down below for you to check out:

All Overwatch 2 characters | Sojourn guide | Junker Queen guide | Kiriko guide | Overwatch 2 server status | How to download Overwatch 2 | How many people play Overwatch 2? | Overwatch 2 picks rates: Most popular characters in OW2 | Overwatch 2: Best graphics settings to boost FPS | How to emote in Overwatch 2 | Best Overwatch 2 DPS tier list: Most popular characters for current meta | How many Competitive Points per win in Overwatch 2?