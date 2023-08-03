Xbox is letting Overwatch 2 players unlock new support hero right away

Overwatch 2 players will be able to unlock the new support hero right away thanks to Xbox.

The next Overwatch 2 support hero will be launching on August 10 with the release of Season 6 and OW2 Invasion, introducing PvE missions, new modes, and more.

While players who purchase the Season 6 Battle Pass will get access to the new support, Xbox will be allowing users the chance to experience all six of the heroes new to Overwatch 2 for those who have yet to unlock them.

The Overwatch 2 New Heroes Starter Pack will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks on August 10. The pack includes Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, Lifeweaver and the new hero, along with Legendary Skins and other cosmetics.

How to unlock new Overwatch 2 hero right away

Gaining access to the new hero and other goodies is pretty simple. If you have Xbox Game Pass, just subscribe to the Ultimate tier to access the Hero Starter Pack.

Each of the heroes will come with their own Legendary skin and an assortment of other in-game cosmetics, too.

Of course, this is just a big bonus for existing players with Game Pass Ultimate who may want the new hero, but don’t want to dish out more money for a Battle Pass.

Xbox Xbox is letting players unlock the new Overwatch 2 hero.

That said, those interested in buying the Invasion PvE content will get access to enough Overwatch coins to purchase a Battle Pass and gain access to the new hero, as well.

So far, not much is known about the identity of the game’s latest support, but Blizzard President Mike Ybarra amazingly ended up actually leaking an image of the hero along with skins from the Invasion season.

Expect more details about the new hero and Invasion in days ahead of its launch on August 10. Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest OW2 news.