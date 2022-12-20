Disgraced Overwatch pro fired for saying N-word 60 times returns to stream OW2

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Former Overwatch pro Matt ‘Dellor’ Vaughn has returned to the game for its sequel after being fired from Toronto Esports back in 2017 for screaming the N-word 60 times on stream.

Twitch streamer Dellor made a shock return to Overwatch 2 this week after booting the game up and playing ranked, much to the surprise of fans.

The return came almost five years after the streamer had a racist tirade on stream where he screamed the N-word over and over again during a match on Volskaya Industries after being eliminated by a Widowmaker who was “blatantly cheating.”

Dellor did apologize for his actions and said he “deserved” to be dropped from Toronto Esports for his remarks. Two years later, he was banned on Twitch for telling a female Apex Legends player to “cook a sandwich.”

Since the surprising unban over a year later and a “second chance” for a career, the streamer has been playing numerous other games, but hardly anyone expected him to return to Overwatch.

Dellor returns to Overwatch in shock Twitch stream

On December 18, Dellor surprised viewers by loading up Overwatch 2 and playing the game on stream.

Despite seemingly being away for quite awhile, Dellor was able to pick things back up swiftly and dominated his ranked games in a ten-hour broadcast.

During the stream, the Twitch star was able to go through two rank updates, which normally require either 7 wins or 20 losses. While he was a former Top 500 player, his placement wasn’t exactly what he expected.

The Cassidy main ended up placing Diamond 4, likely because of the game’s flawed matchmaking system. However, he ended the stream 7 wins later in Diamond 3 – a minor promotion, but an upgrade nonetheless.

So far, Dellor hasn’t streamed since his Overwatch 2 return, but it will be interesting to see if he keeps on grinding and can become one of the game’s top players to watch.