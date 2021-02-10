Blizzard reveals Overwatch 2 BlizzCon schedule and event details

Blizzard has officially revealed the 2021 BlizzCon schedule and with it, what fans can expect to see in regards to Overwatch 2 during the February 19-20 event.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and since then, the developers have been tight-lipped about the sequel. All we know so far is that it will feature a PvE story campaign, new game modes, maps, and, of course, heroes.

While a launch date seems highly unlikely, especially with the company essentially stating that a full-release isn’t expected until 2022 at the earliest, the devs are planning to share more info.

In the schedule, a special “Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2” is listed to begin Friday February 19 at 6:10 EST/3:30 PST and run for 40 minutes. The description reads, “The Overwatch team gives a sneak peek behind the scenes of Overwatch 2. Join them as they dive into the development process and share some work in progress.”

So, for anyone anxiously awaiting news on the hero shooter’s sequel, this is it. It’s unclear exactly what will be shown, but hopefully we get a glimpse of some of the upcoming heroes and maps. Or potentially even some new PvE gameplay.

Another segment called “The Voices of Overwatch” will feature the game’s voice actors and their experience bringing the heroes they portray to life. It also states the segment will include, watching a “performance of an iconic cinematic from the Overwatch universe.”

It’s not known if this will be a new cinematic or an old one or what exactly Blizzard is doing to make this iconic cinematic more intriguing, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The Saturday portion of BlizzCon will also include the special Shock vs The World event where the two-time reigning Overwatch League champions will take on other pros or talent such as Jeff Kaplan in a series of challenges.

At the conclusion of the match, the league will reveal new details about the 2021 season format and the upcoming schedule.

Aside from this, there will also be some segments related to the Workshop and crafts, but for many, their eyes will be fixated on any Overwatch 2 news as anticipation for the sequel continues to mount.