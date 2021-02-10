Logo
Overwatch

Blizzard reveals Overwatch 2 BlizzCon schedule and event details

Published: 10/Feb/2021 18:17

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzcon Overwatch 2 schedule
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch 2

Blizzard has officially revealed the 2021 BlizzCon schedule and with it, what fans can expect to see in regards to Overwatch 2 during the February 19-20 event.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and since then, the developers have been tight-lipped about the sequel. All we know so far is that it will feature a PvE story campaign, new game modes, maps, and, of course, heroes.

While a launch date seems highly unlikely, especially with the company essentially stating that a full-release isn’t expected until 2022 at the earliest, the devs are planning to share more info.

In the schedule, a special “Behind the Scenes of Overwatch 2” is listed to begin Friday February 19 at 6:10 EST/3:30 PST and run for 40 minutes. The description reads, “The Overwatch team gives a sneak peek behind the scenes of Overwatch 2. Join them as they dive into the development process and share some work in progress.”

Lucio in Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 will have a full campaign.

So, for anyone anxiously awaiting news on the hero shooter’s sequel, this is it. It’s unclear exactly what will be shown, but hopefully we get a glimpse of some of the upcoming heroes and maps. Or potentially even some new PvE gameplay.

Another segment called “The Voices of Overwatch” will feature the game’s voice actors and their experience bringing the heroes they portray to life. It also states the segment will include, watching a “performance of an iconic cinematic from the Overwatch universe.”

It’s not known if this will be a new cinematic or an old one or what exactly Blizzard is doing to make this iconic cinematic more intriguing, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Reinhardt, Mei, Lucio, Tracer, and Mercy from Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Fans have been anxious for any Overwatch 2 news.

The Saturday portion of BlizzCon will also include the special Shock vs The World event where the two-time reigning Overwatch League champions will take on other pros or talent such as Jeff Kaplan in a series of challenges.

At the conclusion of the match, the league will reveal new details about the 2021 season format and the upcoming schedule.

Aside from this, there will also be some segments related to the Workshop and crafts, but for many, their eyes will be fixated on any Overwatch 2 news as anticipation for the sequel continues to mount.

Overwatch

Incredible Overwatch trick lets Baptiste block Reinhardt’s Earthshatter

Published: 10/Feb/2021 17:31

by Michael Gwilliam
Baptiste with Immortality Field
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Baptiste

Reinhardt’s Earthshatter can be one of the most devastating ultimates in Overwatch, having the power to knock enemies on the ground for a short period of time leaving them vulnerable to attack. Now, an unlikely discovery has shown how Baptiste can counter the ultimate.

Earthshatter may be strong, but it does have some weaknesses. For one thing, it has a small cast time, meaning that if players are smart and quick enough, they can stun the hero during his ultimate animation.

It also needs line of sight on targets. This means it can be blocked by barriers, Mei Walls and even Immortality Field drones if timed just right.

This latest discovery has shown that if a Baptiste player is fast enough with the Immortality Field, they can time the ability’s activation to match Reinhardt bringing the hammer down. A moment or two too off, however, and the counter won’t work, meaning Baptiste will get knocked on his rear-end.

Immortality can block shatter… from Competitiveoverwatch

In a clip posted on Reddit by user SHIR0_OW, you can see how timing the ability just right can cancel out shatter, with the drone effectively acting as a barrier or other object in the way.

So, not only do Baptiste players cause Reinhardt to waste his Ultimate, the actual immortality portion of Immortality Field takes effect too, meaning that anyone who would otherwise have been knocked down can attack aggressively without fear of dying.

While this may seem like a game-breaking trick, it can be very hard to perform in an actual game, but definitely not impossible with some practice.

Baptiste Overwatch hero firing primary weapon
Blizzard Entertainment
Baptiste can save his whole team with Immortality Field.

“I literally had this happen to my Rein earlier today. I thought he just missed the Bap somehow, but I guess this interaction occurred,” a user commented on the thread.

“It looks easier than you would think. The lamp stays low for like half a second before it goes up, so that’s quite a generous window for it. But it’s still something I wouldn’t expect to see that often,” another remarked.

Other players even tried replicating the discovery, but it took them a few tries. It’s definitely the type of tool that can pay dividends to know about just in case, but players shouldn’t make it their responsibility to be blocking Earthshatter as Baptiste.

That said, if you’re ever in a situation where you know the enemy Rein has Earthshatter and you have no other tools available to block it, this trick could end up saving you and your team. Not to mention maybe even be the turning point that earns your squad the victory.