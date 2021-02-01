 Overwatch StarCraft Reinhardt skin revealed: how to get, release date, price - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch StarCraft Reinhardt skin revealed: how to get, release date, price

Published: 1/Feb/2021 20:47

by Bill Cooney
Raynor Reinhardt
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

StarCraft II

Blizzard has unveiled a brand new Reinhardt skin in Overwatch that turns the crusader into Jim Raynor from the StarCraft series, and we have all the info on how to unlock this new skin for yourself as part of BlizzCon 2021.

Every year, Blizzard releases a special content pack for its games that provides players with special, limited-time cosmetics. Last year we got a pair of Night Elf skins for Genji and Symmetra, and after more than a year it seems to be Reinhardt’s turn.

On Monday, February 1, Blizz dropped a bunch of new info for the online BlizzCon coming up February 19-20, including how to watch, and everything included in this year’s bundle. For Overwatch fans, the highlight is definitely the new StarCraft crossover skin that turns Rein into Jim Raynor.

Blizzard BlizzConline bundle 2021
Blizzard Entertainment
If you’re a StarCraft and Overwatch fan, you’re loving life right now.

Where to even begin with a skin as cool as this one? Reinhardt has literally been transformed into a Terran Marine, with the distinctive rounded spacesuit-like armor that’s instantly recognizable to anyone who’s played a bit of the famous sci-fi RTS before.

His hammer was apparently patched together by an SCV with a bayonet on the base, and it sort of resembles a Terran building, complete with rocket boosters on the back to lift off when the Zerg rush gets too intense.

Finally, instead of Reinhardt’s head peeking out from inside the armor, it’s none other than Raynor himself. This skin sort of looks like McCree wanted to play tank for a day, which let’s be honest, just makes it even better.

Blizzard Entertainment
With this new skin, Raynor and McCree can finally team up together outside of our fanfics. Thanks Blizzard!

How to get Overwatch Starcraft Reinhardt BlizzCon skin

If you want to get the Raynor Reinhardt skin for yourself (and who doesn’t) you’ll need to be prepared to open up your wallet, as a skin this good definitely won’t be coming free.

There are three different BlizzCon “bundles” you can purchase this year, but the “Raynhardt” legendary skin is only available in the Heroic ($39.99) or Epic ($59.99) packs.

Now, what pack you want to buy depends on how many different Blizzard games you play. All of the cosmetics come with the Heroic Pack, so if you’re looking to spend the least amount of money, that’s the way to go. Exactly how to buy the bundle and link them to your account is listed below:

How to unlock Overwatch’s Starcraft Reinhardt BlizzCon skin

  1. Log in to Blizzard.com with the account you want to receive the skin on.
  2. Head over to the Blizzard Shop page, and decide which bundle you want to purchase.
  3. Enter required payment and other info, and complete the transaction.
  4. The new “Raynhardt” legendary skin should be in your Hero Gallery as soon as it becomes available in Overwatch.
Blizzard Entertainment
Along with the skin you’ll also get an exclusive Player Icon, Spray and loot boxes.

When will the new Reinhardt skin be released?

According to Blizzard’s announcement, the “Raynhardt” skin will be available in Overwatch on February 18, just before BlizzCon gets going on the 19th.

It might not be an update on Overwatch 2, but as far as crossover skins go, this is one that’s been on fan’s wishlists since day one, and it’s great to see it finally arrive.

Apex Legends

All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Season 8 update

Published: 1/Feb/2021 20:38

by Albert Petrosyan
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

The full patch notes for Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem have finally been released, and they include adjustments to several of the game’s guns, Hop-Up attachments, and more.

The launch of a new season is like Christmas morning for Apex Legends fans, and while most of the focus goes into the new content that gets released, the patch’s changes are also very important to take note of.

As usual, Respawn have implemented some tweaks to several weapons, four to be exact, while also mixing things up when it comes to the fully-kitted rotation, Hop-Ups, attachments and, of course, the brand new Gold-tier magazines.

Everything you need to know about weapon-related changes can be found below.

30-30 Repeater in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 8 introduced a brand new weapon called the 30-30 Repeater.

Apex Legends Season 8 weapon buffs & nerfs

Of the four weapons that were touched in the S8 patch, three received some sort of buff: Alternator, Spitfire, and EVA 8. The Alternator’s bullet damage was increased from 15 to 16 while the EVA 8’s rate of fire was upped from 2.0 to 2.1.

As for the Spitfire, the one boost it received was an improvement in bullet damage from 18 to 19. However, the powerful LMG also got nerfed to help balance out the buff – the speed of both the regular reload (2.8 to 3.2) and empty reload (3.33 to 3.8) were both increased.

There was one other gun that got nerfed, the Volt, which saw its bullet damage decreased from 16 to 15.

Spitfire in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Spitfire LMG received the most changes in Apex Legends’ Season 8 patch.

Changes to Hop-Ups & attachments in Apex Season 8

Pretty much every start-of-the-season patch includes some sort of tweak to the available Hop-Ups in the game, and S8 is no exception. The Double Tap, which granted an alternative burst fire mode, has been removed from the loot pool.

Alternatively, Anvil Rounds have been added back into the loot pool after being removed in Season 5. This Hop-Up increases the damage of semi-automatic weapons but with every single shot fired using two rounds of ammo and the rate of fire getting reduced.

As for other attachments, the Gold Barrel Stabilizer has been removed from the loot pool; this barrel lowered recoil by 20% and reduced muzzle flash. In place of it now will be the brand new Gold Extended Magazine, which offers the same ammo capacity as the Epic variant but now auto-reloads weapons its attached to after 5.5 seconds of holstering them.

New Gold Mag in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Gold Mags are a brand new attachment in Apex Legends Season 8.

Changes to fully kitted rotation in Apex Season 8

Nothing out of the ordinary here – Respawn have yet again shuffled around which weapons get featured in the fully kitted rotation:

  • Removed
    • Wingman
    • Sentinel
    • Havoc
    • G7 Scout
    • Alternator
  • Added
    • R-301
    • 30-30 Repeator
    • Mozambique
    • Longbow DMR
    • Spitfire

One other important thing to note: all indications are that Respawn have chosen to keep the same selections for supply drop-exclusive weapons, meaning that the S8 Heirloom guns will continue to be the Peacekeeper, Kraber, and Prowler.

There you have it – everything you need to know about all the buffs, nerfs, and any other weapon-related changes made in the Apex Legends Season 8 update. The actual patch goes live on Tuesday, February 2, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET which is when all of these adjustments will go into effect.