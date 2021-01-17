Logo
Overwatch

Why an Overwatch 2 delay could be a blessing in disguise

Published: 17/Jan/2021 23:38

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch 2

We’ve been waiting for what seems like forever on Overwatch 2 and everyone wants to see big news at BlizzConline 2021. But if we don’t get a release date, we shouldn’t be treating it like the end of the world.

The hype around Overwatch 2 was incredible when the first trailer and gameplay were revealed at BlizzCon 2019 but, after that, it steadily died down to little more than background noise with no official updates or news whatsoever coming from Jeff Kaplan and the team since.

Really, it’s only coming back on everyone’s radar because of BlizzConline, the online replacement for the canceled 2020 convention starting on February 19. Of course, we don’t know anything about what’s officially going to be covered there, but so far people have been saying we could see anything from just a few shots of new heroes, maps, and other content, all the way to a full-on release date.

But, drawing a line in the sand with a set date could be one of the worst things to do to the game before it even comes out.

Everyone obviously wants to play a good game day one on release, but, we’ve all come to expect to be drip-fed information on the newest upcoming titles at every stage, and to know roughly when they’re coming out. This hasn’t happened for Overwatch 2, and to say people are starting to get anxious over it would be arriving very late to the party.

The way it works though is that if a game has a set release date from developers of publishers, then it becomes news when or if that date gets delayed or pushed back, and you better believe the pitchforks will come out on Twitter when people find out they’ll have longer to wait.

You may have seen where this is going, but take Cyberpunk 2077 for example — from E3 through the lead-up to the release (which was delayed multiple times) we were shown video after video of incredible-looking gameplay and promised an immersive, futuristic world to get lost in. We got neither.

Instead, most of us got a bug-filled mess that barely worked unless you had a high-end PC or the latest gen console, and even then it still didn’t deliver everything that was promised. It was so bad, Sony even pulled it from the PlayStation store. Now, just imagine that happening to Overwatch.

Overwatch 2 concept art
Blizzard Entertainment
Concept art, screenshots, trailers, and a bit of gameplay are basically all we’ve had to tide us over since 2019.

Not to say Jeff and the Overwatch team aren’t capable of delivering an amazing product — they’ve proven they can do that already — but for the sequel to be the best that it can be, they should take all the time they need. We all want to play OW2 ASAP, but if they need to hold off on a release date a while longer to avoid a broken, buggy joke, then so be it.

“I don’t know, I have no idea,” Kaplan said about a release date all the way back at BlizzCon 2019. “Just let us make it great, that’s all we care about more than anything, we don’t have a date in mind.”

That kind of thinking might be a bit of what endears Jeff to the community, as someone who worked on World of Warcraft when today’s “Classic” was just the entire game, he’s one of the last links to the “old Blizzard,” one that even had its own definition of the word “soon™” coined by fans, which is good to keep in mind as we continue to wait for Overwatch 2.

“Soon™: Copyright pending 2004-2021 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved. “Soon™” does not imply any particular date, time, decade, century, or millennia in the past, present, and certainly not the future. “Soon” shall make no contract or warranty between Blizzard Entertainment and the end-user. “Soon” will arrive some day, Blizzard does guarantee that “soon” will be here before the end of time. Maybe. Do not make plans based on “soon” as Blizzard will not be liable for any misuse, use, or even casual glancing at “soon.”

Call of Duty

Best Warzone loadout after DMR nerf: 8 classes for all playstyles

Published: 15/Jan/2021 16:35

by Jacob Hale
Warzone cold war guns replace DMR
Activision

Share

Warzone

The DMR 14 has received yet another a nerf in Warzone, and while it’s still strong pick, it’s no longer the crazy powerhouse it once was. Fortuantely, these eight weapons will help you find a worthy replacement.

The DMR has become arguably one of the most overpowered weapons in Call of Duty history, which definitely sets it alongside some elite competition.

In most Warzone lobbies now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a squad not using the DMR even after both nerfs, which is also often paired with the Mac-10 SMG to capitalize on engagements at any range.

But now that it’s been nerfed twice, other guns now have the opportunity to shine, so here’s the weapons we think you could look at to replace the DMR if you want to try out something else.

Best Type 63 Warzone loadout

Type 63 Black Ops Cold War DMR
Activision
Think of the Type 63 as the DMR’s slightly less aggressive younger brother.
  • Muzzle: GRU Silencer
  • Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
  • Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x

The obvious choice, the Type 63 is another single-fire, tactical rifle from Black Ops Cold War, which isn’t quite as strong as the DMR but still packs a punch.

This loadout maximizes the Type 63’s bullet velocity, recoil control, and rate of fire. It has a very similar playstyle to that of the DMR, making it the perfect gun to use if you still love the tactical rifle playstyle . Despite the nerfs, it’s still a very powerful weapon and one you’ll want to utilize.

Best Krig 6 Warzone loadout

Krig 6
Activision / Treyarch
The KRIG 6 is quickly climbing the popularity ladder.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

At first, the Black Ops Cold War assault rifles didn’t quite look up to par with their Modern Warfare counterparts, but with some slight adjustments, they are more viable than ever before. This is especially true with the changes made to the Agency Suppressor, which brought it more in line with the Monolithic Suppressor on Modern Warfare’s weapons.

It won’t be quite as powerful as the DMR or the Type 63, but it will offer a full-auto alternative that is incredibly satisfying to play with in Verdansk.

Best Kar98k Warzone loadout

Kar98k
Activision
The Kar98k is great for players looking to mix deadly sniper shots with more mobility.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

If you’re looking for a marksman rifle that can replicate the strength and range of the DMR, the Kar98k is a great sniper for just that.

It has a higher rate of fire than other sniper rifles, as is expected from a marksman rifle, and shouldn’t leave too many hitmakers, providing you maintain a decent level of accuracy. You won’t be able to spam it like the DMR or the Type 63, but as long as you hit your shots, it can take down enemies at most ranges with relative ease.

Best Kilo 141 Warzone loadout

Kilo 141 Warzone
Activision
The Kilo still remains a decent pick in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Arms 16.6″ SOCOM
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarell: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Of course, one likely scenario, once the DMR is nerfed again, is that the Kilo 141 becomes the main assault rifle to run again.

While the Kilo/R9 meta started to become stale prior to Season 1, it was arguably not as frustrating as the current DMR meta, so expect to see the MW assault rifle crop up far more in the coming weeks.

Best Grau Warzone loadout

Grau Warzone
Activision
The Grau’s clean sight makes this gun incredibly versatile.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.
  • Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel.
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.
  • Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags.

Remember the Grau assault rifle? It was the go-to in the early days of Warzone and while it has lost popularity over time, this AR still remains a perfectly viable weapon.

With the right loadout, the Grau hardly has any recoil, and a nice iron sight means you don’t even need to tack on an optic, giving you the option to add more attachments elsewhere. Of course, whacking on VLK 3.0x does enable you to secure some incredibly accurate kills.

Best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout

FFAR 1 Warzone loadout
Activision
The FFAR 1 is creeping into contention following its recent buff.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 19.5″ Task Force
  • Optic: Visiontech 2x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

The FFAR has verged on being meta before, but it seems to be a solid contender for the time being. Its high rate of fire and clear iron sights makes it incredibly formidable amongst other ARs in the game. While it does have some high recoil, its relatively controllable, meaning it’s not too hard to get the hang of it after using it for a bit.

The FFAR has been subject to nerfs and buffs in the past, so it’s unclear just how much longer it’ll be viable but for now, it stands as a solid choice. Most notably, players have modified it to function like an SMG and have begun pairing it with a Kar98k.

Best CR-95 AMAX Warzone loadout

AMAX assault rifle
Treyarch/Activision
The AMAX is currently one of the most powerful Assault Rifles in the game.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Another weapon from the Modern Warfare era that’s been consistently good ever since it was released in-game is the CR-95 AMAX. While it’s not the easiest gun to control, it does have a pretty solid fire-rate and a lot of damage to go along with it.

Its recoil is pretty high, but it’s almost exclusively vertical, meaning you can learn and adapt to it pretty easily.

Best Groza Warzone loadout

Activision
The Groza is the newest weapon in Warzone and BOCW and it’s already proving to be a solid choice.
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Underbarrell: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Barrel: 16.7 VDV Reinforced
  • Ammunition: VDV 60 RND Fast Mag

The Groza is technically the newest weapon on this list, as it was added to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during the game’s Season 1 update in December 2020, but it’s already showing some promise in the game’s meta and it’s easy to see why.

It has the highest base damage out of all the Black Ops Cold War weapons right now, and it’s relatively solid in all other statistical areas. The worst part about the Groza seems to be the high recoil and the bizarre-looking iron sights, which genuinely might throw off some people.

So, those are the weapons we think will replace the DMR now that it’s been hit by the developers. Of course, even after it’s second nerfing, it’s still a very formidable weapon if you know how to use it, but now other options have the chance to shine.

There are other guns that could work of course, such as the M4-A1 assault rifle and Kar98k marksman rifle, but in our eyes, they’re not quite of the same caliber as those above.