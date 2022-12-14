11 new Overwatch 2 skins appear in Hero Gallery after Winter Wonderland update

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

11 exciting new Overwatch 2 skins have shown up in the Hero Gallery following the Winter Wonderland event update, though exactly when they’ll be available, and for how much, remains a mystery.

Over the past few years in Overwatch, new events always meant an influx of new cosmetics. Legendary skins, profile icons, victory poses, and the like were always a staple as seasonal loot boxes gave everyone a chance to grab the limited-time goodies. In Overwatch 2, however, that’s not quite the case.

With 2022’s Winter Wonderland event now live, we know there’s only one new skin available to all players in the Ice Queen Brigitte Legendary. A further D.Va skin can be acquired through Twitch drops, but that’s about all there is in terms of free-to-earn unlockables.

Following the re-debut of this event, players have spotted almost a dozen new skins in the game. Except, they’re not available yet and there’s a good chance most will be reserved for premium bundles in the game’s shop.

11 new skins are now visible in the Hero Gallery as all fresh additions seemingly went live at once. They don’t all quite fit the same theme though. Some match the Christmas vibes of the current event, while others look tied to the upcoming Battle for Olympus event.

We’ll have to wait and see just how they’re rolled out in Overwatch 2 but at least fans can get an early look at what’s to come in terms of new cosmetics on the horizon. Below is a full look at all 11 skins now in the game.

Medusa Widowmaker – Legendary

Aztec Sombra – Legendary

Hu Ton Mao Mei – Epic

Koi Hanzo – Epic

Gingerbread Bastion – Legendary

Cyclops Roadhog – Legendary

Minotaur Reinhardt – Legendary

Biohazard Ramattra – Legendary

Hermes Lucio – Legendary

We’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge regarding these Overwatch 2 skins.