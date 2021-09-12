Summit1g pays tribute to late NoPixel player Blue622 in touching GTA RP moment

More than a year after his passing, the legacy of NoPixel icon Kenny ‘Blue622’ Tancredi continues to live on in the GTA RP community, with fellow Twitch streamer and close friend Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar the latest to honor his memory.

On July 4, 2020, the NoPixel GTA RP server was shocked and saddened to learn that one of its most well-known players, Kenny ‘Blue622’ Tancredi, had passed away unexpectedly.

The close-knit community went into mourning, and some of its biggest stars like Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar and Saqib ‘Lirik’ Zahid — who Tancredi had welcomed into the NoPixel scene with open arms — came together to help honor his legacy.

Advertisement

Even the NoPixel devs honored Blue’s memory by recreating his character as an NPC, allowing players to visit him in-game and pay their respects. This is a touching experience that Tancredi’s friend, Summit, shared with his community on Twitch.

While streaming NoPixel gameplay to his viewers, Lazar sped around in his tricked-out ride, ready to take care of some RP business. Before getting caught up in his task, however, he decided to make a pit stop at Blue’s memorial and pay his late friend a visit.

“Let’s give Boe a hug,” he said while stepping out of his car, a reference to Tancredi’s well-known NoPixel character ‘Boe Jangles,’ who was a close friend and confidant to Lazar’s own virtual persona, ‘Charles Johnson‘.

Advertisement

“My dude,” Summit remarked as he approached the NPC. “Boe, my brother, you help me with my stress,” he continued, his voice thick with emotion. Lazar’s character leaned in and gave Boe Jangles a long hug. “I’m gonna come through more often,” the streamer promised.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The heartfelt moment also made its rounds amongst the wider GTA RP community, with NoPixel fans paying their own respects to Boe and voicing their appreciation for Summit’s visit.

“I know [Boe] was added awhile back, [but] I thought [this clip] was wholesome enough to post. Summit not going to the spot for a while and then saying what he said just hit me hard a bit,” one fan commented after sharing the encounter on Reddit.

Advertisement

Read More: xQc lashes out at GTA RP community as police go against NoPixel rules

“Maybe someone new to Summit and Boe sees this and feels inclined to watch some old clips on YouTube,” a second player replied, referring to the many videos of Johnson and Jangles getting into trouble together.

While this is far from the first, or biggest memorial to honor Boe’s legacy, Summit’s heartfelt appreciation of his late friend is yet another reminder of their close relationship, and of Tancredi’s lasting effect on the NoPixel community.