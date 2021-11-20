Shroud uncovers unlimited Musket shot exploit in New World after Patch 1.1

As Twitch star Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek continues to grind New World, he’s managed to highlight an exploit with the Musket that is completely game-breaking.

After all the hype around a new MMO experience, New World has certainly had its fair share of detractors. Yet, despite its teething issues and frustrating glitches, players are still giving the Amazon Games’ helmed experience a chance.

Exploits continue to pop up in the game – which Shroud has previously described as a “slot machine” – but players have been quick to report them to the developers.

However, the Twitch star has now highlighted an exploit with the game’s Musket weapon that it makes is pretty overpowered.

Advertisement

Musket exploit has emerged

During his November 19 stream, Shroud was experimenting with the boundaries of New World. Following Patch 1.1 within the game, it has become apparent that the Musket weapon can be exploited fairly easily.

The Musket can be Empowered, which applies a large amount of stagger upon impact, as well as using Powder Burn and Power Shots to inflict higher damage. Normally this is done in moderation, but the latest patch has now enabled players to use Empowered shots every time, with no penalty.

“You can consistently use every single shot, over and over again. Fire Shot, Power Shot, all the f**king shots,” said Shroud as he explained it to a viewer.

Advertisement

He even showed off how the exploit operates when in combat with another player, showing how the Powder Burn ability is available to use over and over again.

“That’s why it’s broken right now. Musket is really insane,” added the streamer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the time of writing, it is unclear when a hotfix will be implemented, but for now, players can go wild with the Musket’s capabilities.