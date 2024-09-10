PTR Diablo 4 build is so OP the game doesn’t bother counting damage

A Diablo 4 player found what seems to be a bug that allowed his Barbarian to deal so much damage the game started showing infinity symbols instead of numbers.

As players get ready for next month’s Vessel of Hatred expansion, Blizzard has opened the 2.0 Public Test Realm (PTR) to allow Diablo fans to test out upcoming changes and new features.

While the devs warned that the PTR would be “broken” – with Blizzard Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher saying as much before it went live – one player learned something pretty shocking while playing the early build for himself.

As Rob2628 shared on his YouTube channel, it’s actually possible to deal so much damage that the game flat-out refuses to crunch the numbers.

Rob shared that this baffling achievement was pulled off using a spin-to-win Barbarian build he credits to a Chinese player.

It relies on a new passive called Barbed Carapace, which gives additional Thorns whenever you attack. From there, casting a skill with Cooldown gives the Unhindered affix for 5 seconds, and during that time, you’ll deal all of your Thorns as Physical damage to nearby enemies.

That also seems to be combining with Tough as Nails, provided you have over 30 ranks. The build also requires some top-of-the-line gear that provides more Thorns and other bonuses.

Dealing absurd amounts of damage in Diablo is obviously nothing new, but what’s shocking here is how the game eventually gives up on displaying numbers after a while and starts showing an infinity symbol instead. Given how hectic the screen is, it’s hard to determine specific numbers or pinpoint what amount tipped it over the edge, but it at least makes it to 37 digits.

That’s over one undecillion, which should be more than enough to get you through the toughest Pit challenges.

While players can try this build for themselves while the PTR is still live, it’s safe to assume this will be patched out before Season 6 launches.

Diablo 4’s 2.0 PTR runs until September 11, 2024, with Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred launching on October 8, 2024.