Lucia Zenless Zone Zero ability leaks: Everything we know about the hammer wielding fighter

Lucia is an upcoming character in Zenless Zone Zero who uses a giant hammer to crush her enemies, pulverizing them before they can attack. Here’s what we know about her leaked abilities and how she could look upon her release.

Zenless Zone Zero leakers have uncovered details about Lucia, an unreleased character that aims to bring a plenty of Physical damage to team comps. This will be a bonus for any players looking to add some extra power to their team comps.

So, if you’re interested in learning more about Lucia and want to know whether you should begin saving your Polychromes for her future banner, then be sure to check out her leaked abilities and details below.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a release date for Lucia. However, it will likely be sometime after the 1.2 update, which will go live on September 25, 2024.

Who is Lucia?

HoYoverse Lucia is the latest ZZZ character to leak and she wields a gigantic hammer.

Lucia is a member of an unannounced faction in Zenless Zone Zero. Leaked images show her wearing church-themed attire, with a short black robe and coif that covers her hair. Her outfit has a similar design to Genshin Impact’s Rosaria.

Rounding out Lucia’s leaked design is her gigantic hammer, which appears to be jet-assisted. Lucia’s element and rating have yet to be revealed, but her leaked kit points towards her being a Physical damage dealer who focuses on charged hammer hits.

Lucia abilities in ZZZ

Basic Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Basic Attack: Submission to the Lord Hold to activate. Enter preparation mode, release to attack, dealing physical damage to enemies in front. During the move, interrupt resistance increases, and damage taken is reduced by 80%.

Special Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Special Attack: Gospel Transmission Attack surrounding enemies, dealing physical damage. During the move, interrupt resistance increases, and damage taken is reduced by 80%. EX Special Attack: All Beings Listen When energy is sufficient, hold to activate, charge in place, consuming energy to increase charge level, up to level 2. Release to deliver a powerful forward strike, dealing massive physical damage based on charge level. During charging, interrupt resistance increases, and damage taken is reduced. The move grants invincibility during the attack. EX Special Attack After Basic Attack is activated, if energy is sufficient, click to activate: Quickly deliver a powerful forward strike, dealing massive physical damage. The move grants invincibility during the attack.

Dodge

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Dodge: Walk on Earth Click to activate a quick dash to evade. The move grants invincibility during the dash. Hold to quickly enter Basic Attack preparation after evading.

Chain Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Chain Attack: Understanding God’s Will When the combo attack is triggered, click the character’s portrait to activate. Deliver a powerful upward strike to a small area in front, dealing massive physical damage. The move grants invincibility during the attack. Ultimate When resonance level reaches [Extreme], click to activate. Deliver a powerful upward strike to a small area in front, dealing massive physical damage. The move grants invincibility during the attack.

While you wait for Lucia’s release in Zenless Zone Zero, be sure to check out our current banner guide and 1.2 update hub to get the latest news on the upcoming content.