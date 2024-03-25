WoW: The War Within Hellcaller Warlock Hero Talents guide

Blizzard continues to reveal Hero Talent trees ahead of the release of World of Warcraft: The War Within. One of those is the Hellcaller Warlock and it looks like an exciting option that offers important damage options for the class.

Hero Talent trees are a new system being introduced in the upcoming expansion. They are designed to complement existing talents, add further depth and customization options that should allow most specs to stay relevant in difficult activities.

As they are tied to specializations, each class has three Hero Talent trees to choose from. The exceptions to this rule, at the time of writing, are Druids, with four and Demon Hunters, with just two.

Read on for a full description of each Hellcaller Warlock Hero Talent.

Hellcaller Warlock full Hero Talent tree explained

Hero Talent trees all follow the same format, with a Keystone Talent marking the overall direction of the tree. From there, three rows of Hero Talents are the major points of customization, allowing the player to select different paths within the tree itself. At the end, the Capstone Talent marks the culmination of its powers.

Hellcaller Warlock Keystone Hero Talent

Wither: Bestows a vile malediction upon the target, burning the sinew and muscle of its host, dealing Shadowflame damage over 18 seconds. Replaces Corruption (Affliction) or Immolate (Destruction).

Hellcaller Warlock first-row Hero Talents

Xalan’s Ferocity: Shadow damage increased by 5%. Fire damage increased by 5%.

Blackened Soul: Your damaging abilities further corrupt enemies affected by your Wither, increasing its stack count by 1. Each time Wither increases it has a chance to become acute, dealing Shadowflame damage to its host every 1 second until 1 stack remains. Wither will always become acute after reaching 8 stacks or when its host reaches 20% health.

Xalan’s Cruelty: Fire critical strike chance increased 10%. Shadow critical strike chance increased 10%.

Hellcaller Warlock second-row Hero Talents

Choice Node: Mark of the Legashi and Aura of Enfeeblement

Mark of the Legashi: Curse of Weakness also applies Curse of Tongues .

also applies . Aura of Enfeeblement: Enemies within 10 yards are affected by your Curse of Weakness and Curse of Tongues at 75% effectiveness.

Choice Node: Hatefury Rituals and Bleakheart Tactics

Hatefury Rituals: Wither deals 100% increased damage but its duration is 50% shorter.

deals 100% increased damage but its duration is 50% shorter. Bleakheart Tactics: Wither damage increased 15%. When Wither gains a stack from Blackened Soul, it has a chance to gain 1 additional stack.

Choice Node: Zevrim’s Resilience and Illhoof’s Design

Zevrim’s Resilience : When you consume a Healthstone, you also restore 10% of your maximum health as Soul Leech .

: When you consume a Healthstone, you also restore 10% of your maximum health as . Illhoof’s Design: Sacrifice 10% of your maximum health. Soul Leech now absorbs an additional 15% of your maximum health.

Hellcaller Warlock third-row Hero Talents

Mark of Xavius: Agony damage increased 10%. Agony is now a combo skill (Affliction). Directly recasting Agony within 2 seconds applies Agony to 1 other nearby enemy. Wither damage increased 10%. Wither is now a combo skill. Directly recasting Wither within 2 seconds applies Wither to 1 other nearby enemy (Destruction).

Cull the Weak: Casting Wither directly or refreshing Wither with less than 4 seconds remaining causes Wither to gain 3 stacks.

Mark of Peroth’arn: Blackened Soul deals 5% increased damage per stack of Wither (Affliction). Agony deals damage 10% faster. Wither deals damage 10% faster (Destruction).

Hellcaller Warlock Capstone Hero Talent

Malevolence: Dark magic erupts from you and corrupts your soul for 20 seconds, causing enemies suffering from your Wither to take Shadowflame damage and increase its stack count by 3 (Affliction). While corrupted, your active Withers are acute, your haste is increased by 10%, and Malefic Rapture grants 1 additional stack of Wither to targets affected by Unstable Affliction. While corrupted, your active Withers are acute, your haste is increased by 10%, and Chaos Bolt grants 1 additional stack of Wither (Destruction).

Make sure to check out our other Hero Talent guides below:

