New World’s Public Test Realm (PTR) is here. If you want to know how to take part in the test and check out all the new content being added, we’ve got you covered.

It’s been a rough time since launch for New World players. They’ve been experiencing one problem after another.

However, the developers managed to tackle some of those issues in a massive update, and now they’re looking ahead.

In a bid to give players the opportunity to test new content and provide feedback before it’s made official, Amazon Games revealed that they’re adding an official New World’s Public Test Realm (PTR) client — starting November 10.

If you’d like to take part in the test, here’s everything you need to know.

How to play on New World’s Public Test Realm (PTR)

New World’s Public Test Realm (PTR) is automatically available to anyone who owns a copy of the game, regardless of how long they’ve had it.

If you want to gain access to the servers, you’ll need to follow these steps:

First, you’ll need to look for the New World Public Test Realm standalone application in your steam library. It should appear on your library list right underneath New World once the servers go live. Then, you simply need to download the client and open it once it’s complete.

It’s important to note that servers are limited. Initially, there will only be two available: one in US East and in Central Europe. They operate on a first-come, first-served basis, and there may be queues.

Players will be able to instantly level their PTR characters to specific level ranges, complete with gear and items.

If you encounter a bug, exploit, or have suggestions to improve a feature or piece of content, you’ll be able to provide feedback using an in-game feedback tool.

As mentioned above, New World’s Public Test Realm (PTR) servers go live on Wednesday, November 10, at 12 PM PT (7 PM UTC).

However, the servers will shut down and be wiped clean at the end of each test period. This happens once the PTR content has been added to the main client.

The client will remain in your library, but the servers won’t be accessible.