New World players want FF14 feature to help server queue problems

Population issues have been hitting New World hard since its release, and players want a feature from Final Fantasy 14 to help server queue problems that have affecting the MMO.

New World is Amazon Games’ breakout MMO that’s been garnering early success and seeing strong views from streamers. Interest has naturally transformed into new people wanting to try the game – but a lot have run into problems getting in.

Servers have been reaching their capacity and players have been waiting in long queue times to hope for a spot in New World.

While the game has other problems that need to be addressed, the NW community wants Amazon Games to bring a bit of FFXIV inspiration to solve its woes.

New Worlds logs players out of their current session if the game detects they are AFK and unresponsive, to make room for more people that haven’t gotten in a session yet. But, if there’s a hurdle, gamers will find a loophole.

“People stand in queue for 12 hours… Meanwhile in the game,” one reddit user said after their clip showed about 10 players AFK while doing minimal movements to not get kicked from the server.

This is why some people want Amazon to get a bit more active on that the AFK front with a more aggressive cue from Square Enix.

“FFXIV solved this in Shadowbringers launch by just restarting the server twice a day force kicking the AFKers,” user ‘Tykero980’ said. “It worked pretty well at keeping things manageable by purging the people cheating the system.”

While this could come with other growing pains, it would open up a lot more slots for people to fill in rather than have long queue times while waiting for the system to clear out anyone who registers as AFK.

New World has been giving MMO players a great alternative to the genre, and now it’s up to Amazon Games to keep everything running well.