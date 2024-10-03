FFXIV devs pause in-game housing demolition amid Hurricane Helene

FFXIV devs have paused housing demolition on certain in-game servers after North America was hit by Hurricane Helene.

At the end of September 2024, the Southeast United States was hit by Hurricane Helene, leading to a catastrophe that claimed many lives and caused damage to homes. Following this, FFXIV devs have announced that they’ve paused housing demolition on North American servers.

In a blog post, they wrote: “From all of us on the FFXIV development and management team, our hearts go out to those who were affected late last month by Hurricane Helene in North America.”

“Due to the damages and other factors, we have decided to temporarily suspend the automatic demolition of estates.”

Square Enix Kugane, a port town in Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood.

The pause on the automatic demolition has been in effect since October 2, 2024, at 1:08 a.m. (PDT). As for which servers are covered, they are Primal, Dynamis, Crystal, and the Aether Data Center.

Rest assured, once auto-demolition is back in the game on these servers, it will resume from the time remaining before the suspension. So, those who haven’t entered their house for a certain period of time before the pause will still have the same timer when it’s back.

Other than that, it’s also mentioned that players with estates scheduled to be demolished can cancel the process simply by entering their housing or building on their land.

There’s no exact date for when housing demolition will resume. However, devs said they will “monitor the situation in the coming days” and inform players when they’ve come to a decision.

“It is our sincere hope that recovery is swift, and those of you who were affected will be able to rejoin us in FFXIV soon,” they added.

While anyone can get their own house in FFXIV, provided they have enough Gil, players are required to set foot in their home within 45 days if they want to keep it.

Otherwise, the house will automatically be demolished once that time period passes. This is to give other players an opportunity to claim the area, as plots of land in Eorzea are a hot commodity.