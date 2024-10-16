How to play Supervive early: Beta test sign-up details

A new MOBA-Battle-Royale-Hero-Shooter hybrid from ex-Riot, Bungie, and Blizzard developers is quickly turning heads. Here’s how you can get your hands on Supervive early through the Beta test.

While Deadlock has recently captured the hearts of PC gamers with its hero-shooter MOBA gameplay structure, another game all about buzzword soup is looking to take the market by storm.

Developers with experience across LoL, Halo, and many other mega-popular titles, have banded together to make Supervive, what they describe as the following: A MOBA-BR-Hero-Shooter. Got all that?

If you’re curious and eager to check it all out for yourself, you’re in luck. Players can get their hands on the upcoming release for free, and we’ve got the rundown on how.

Theorycraft Games Supervive blends mechanics from MOBAs, Battle Royales, and Hero Shooters.

How to play Supervive early

While previously limited to a lucky batch of randomly selected playtesters, Supervive is currently open for all to enjoy. Here’s how you can join the open beta to try the game out as well as get involved in the next beta period in the future.

Open Beta

Simply head to game’s store page on Steam, download the ‘Demo’ for free, and you’ll have access to the Open Beta. However, it’s only playable for a limited time.

Supervive’s Open Beta went live on October 14 and winds down on October 21. The floodgates opened as part of the Steam Next Fest, giving prospective fans a glimpse at what to expect from the eventual full release.

Once this window closes, it’ll be back to business as usual with Closed Beta Tests. If you’re interested, here’s how to get in on the limited playtests moving forward.

Closed Beta

Firstly, it’s crucial you pre-register for access on the official Supervive website here. In doing so, there’s a chance you’ll be randomly selected to join in on the next test period.

That’s all it boils down to at this point in time, pure luck, but there is a trick to help increase your odds. If you watch Supervive streams on Twitch, you’ll earn one Power Shard per hour watched. These directly improve your chances of getting into any future tests.

Better yet, once you’ve been granted access, that’s it, you’re locked in for all future playtests moving forward. There’s no need to earn another key for each separate test.

As the game is obviously still in active development, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here with changes on the road to launch.