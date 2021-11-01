New World disables Trading Post over gold duplication exploit

Amazon Games have temporarily disabled the Trading Post and any wealth transfers in New World as the studio investigates a solution for the gold duplication exploit.

Trading Posts are New World’s central hub for transactions among players who use it to acquire quest items to weapons and everything in between. It’s a key feature in making the game’s economy run smoothly but it’s been vulnerable ever since the ‘gold dupe exploit’ was discovered.

The bug essentially lets players instantly create currency via a loophole with trading and AGS said they would ban anyone found using it.

A solution to the main problem has yet to materialize which led Amazon to take drastic measures while they investigate the situation.

New World Trade Post disabled

“We are aware of a possible gold duplication exploit that has been circling and we are temporarily disabling all forms of wealth transfer between players,” Amazon Games Community Manager ‘Luxendra’ announced.

The devs will explore the extent of the abuse as well as how to fix the gold dupe exploit but those services will remain offline for the time being.

The action blankets all transactions that involve gold. This includes sending currency, guild treasury, the Trading Post, and player-to-player trading.

AGS are investigating the issue but did not give a timetable for when they would reactivate the Trade Posts along with its other functions.

New World Coin transferal disabled

The New World community was shocked to see that any attempt at exchanging the game’s currency landed them a message that reads: “Coin transferal disabled.”

While players took it as a good sign that AGS is taking extreme steps to combat the exploit, the action is worrying all the same.

“Remove gold cost for everything at this point,” one said. “I can’t repair or even pay my rent if I don’t have income. Like yeah, I can kill mobs and do OPR but that’s super slow.”

The same concerns were echoed from people concerned about crafting fees as well as those who are now locked out of all their gold if they put it into a company bank.