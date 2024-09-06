NBA 2K25 players furious as free VC rewards have been ‘nerfed’

NBA2K25 players have hit out at 2K for ‘nerfing’ the amount of VC you get through playing MyCareer and other modes, with some saying the changes “stink”.

If you’ve ever played an NBA2K game for more than 10 minutes, you’ll know that VC rules all. The in-game currency holds the key to you buying packs and players in MyTeam, upgrading your MyPlayer in MyCareer, buying cosmetics, and so on.

You can, of course, put your hand in your pocket and use real-world money to buy bundles of VC. Yet, players have always had the option of grinding games in different modes to make some too without having to shell out.

However, when it comes to the early days of 2K25, players have already hit out at 2K for apparently reducing the amount of free VC you make.

“They nerfed the amount of VC you can earn just by playing the game,” Redditor logan069 complained. “I’m barely earning 900 VC for playing 25 minutes of a MyCareer game. Season quests now award you 2.5k VC instead of 10k from last year. Literally everything was nerfed to where they give you less VC.”

NBA 2K VC is what makes everything happen in NBA 2K.

Other players quickly latched onto it too. “Indeed, dailies down to 500, weeklies down to 2500. stinks :(,” one said. “Color me surprised. In a few years we won’t be able to earn any VC by playing,” another added.

“This has killed a lot of my excitement for the game. I always pay for the first build then grind the rest. With the quests in 24, I was able to make 15 builds with just the $50 I bought on day 1. This year that doesn’t seem close to feasible,” another said of the change.

Some even went as far as suggesting a boycott on buying VC until 2K makes some changes.

It’s unlikely that they will make changes. However, there are still ways to make some VC in-game. Just check out the daily spins, the quizzes on 2KTV, and, of course, Locker Codes.