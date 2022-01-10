NBA 2K22 TikTok reveals simple alley-oop exploit that any build can do

NBA 2K22 is full of tricks to get to the basket or hit threes, but one TikTok user has found a simple exploit that changes the alley-oop into a totally different weapon on the court.

Whether dribbling, driving, or draining threes, every NBA 2K player is constantly looking for an edge that will give them a leg up in the game’s popular MyCareer mode.

But, sometimes players discover ways to score that go beyond what developers intended, unearthing glitches and exploits that they can use to score at will.

One TikToker has just found such an exploit that transforms a simple alley-oop setup into a cheeky way to net some easy three-pointers.

NBA 2K22 alley-oop exploit

Traditionally, when players go to attempt an alley-oop, they simply double-tap the command to do so and a big man will ideally come along and flush in the bucket.

But, what if the post scorer you’re trying to connect with was standing in a spot on the court that would line up perfectly with the basket? What would happen?

This TikToker has answered that very question and it might just be the game’s latest frustrating exploit.

The video showing off the trick currently sits at over 311,000 likes and has been shared almost 30,000 times, so best be prepared to see this in your own games very soon.

How it works

One of the most unfortunate parts of this exploit is that anyone can do it, it seems to have no bearing on the build of your player according to the video’s creator.

To do it, all you have to do is stand at the top of the key well away from the three-point line. Then, you have a big man, or just another player, stand directly under the basket.

Doing so looks like it’ll produce a swish from deep every time, which could definitely turn around just about any make-it-take-it match.

Devs have yet to respond to the video, which was originally posted on January 8, 2022. We will provide updates in the event that they do.