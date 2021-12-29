NBA 2K22 TikTok reveals simple dribble move that guarantees buckets

NBA 2K22 is all about the dribble game, with some moves allowing players to glide by others straight to the basket. Add this one from TikTok to your list.

The latest in the 2K Games basketball franchise, NBA 2K22, continues in its third season with players getting the chance to be as iced out as ever in the Winter months.

But, for the most part, the core gameplay has remained the same in 2K22, rewarding players for creativity and timing on the court.

While this meta isn’t for everyone, you need to have the best dribble moves to compete in a high level in 2K, and a TikToker has found one that you’ll want to add to your bag immediately.

Advertisement

NBA 2K22 TikTok dribble move

Lots of players build Playmaking Shot Creators in 2K22. Deemed the Demi-God build, this allows players to perform amazing dribble moves, pull up from deep, and dish the ball when needed.

But, you don’t have to be a Demi-God to dribble in 2K22, some moves are subtle enough to deceive opponents without all the flashiness.

Read More: NBA 2K22 player discovers unstoppable travel glitch in viral TikTok

And one TikTok user has found such a move. A perfect ball fake that, whether paired with a screen or in iso, can send a defender running the opposite way and lead you right to the bucket.

The video has over 16,000 likes and has been shared over 400 times, so you’re going to need to prepare for it even if you don’t plan to use it.

Advertisement

The move is simple enough to use, all players have to do is quickly flick back the right analog stick, move it to the right, and swing it upwards.

Doing so causes the player to stutter back and almost fake like they are going left, but then explodes off the ball to the right.

Read More: Perfect NBA 2K22 foul strategy gives players easy wins

It’s an extremely hard move to predict, especially because so many players zig-zag with the ball at the top of the key. Almost no one expects that kind of a fake.

So, whether in The Rec or at the park, try this one out in your next game and see who you can make miss!