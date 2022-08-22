MultiVersus mods return after ban – but there’s a catch

Despite an apparent ban on modding in Warner Bros. MultiVersus, it appears as if the process is still very much possible to carry out.

The wave that MultiVersus is riding now is unquestionably sky high and this was recently confirmed by the report that Warner Bros. platform fighter was the highest-grossing game in July 2022, dethroning Elden Ring’s dominance.

With the launch of Season 1, the game is officially on its way and the content train is fully booked with Rick and Morty still to come, and Black Adam and Stripe also confirmed for some point in the future.

Fans are constantly coming up with custom art and speculative recommendations for more characters, and modders have brought several of them to life – even Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul character Gus Fring.

It recently seemed that Warner Bros. had decided enough was enough when it came to mods and banned them altogether, however, new evidence suggests that this isn’t completely the case.

Mods are back in MultiVersus

According to Twitter user EyeOnComputing, mods are still perfectly usable in MultiVersus and just simply require an “easy fix” to circumnavigate the ban.

By customizing the game’s launch settings, users can get back to modding MultiVersus and adding their own touches to the game, as well as any characters they see fit.

If you try to operate the game as normal without making any adjustments, then the title will simply no longer boot up if you have any kind of mods installed.

Mods can be a contentious topic with certain developers and companies and this has proven to be the case with Warner Bros. and MultiVersus.

Game director Tony Huynh, who’s been very vocal with the game’s community, has said that the reason why some Twitch steamers were being banned was because they were playing the game with mods operating in the game.

We’ll have to see if Warner Bros. takes any further action against these new mod methods and how they could impact the game.