When are Black Adam and Stripe coming to MultiVersus?

Black Adam and Stripe are confirmed to be upcoming DLC characters in MultiVersus, so here’s everything we know about their release in the game so far.

In Multiversus, characters from different universes have landed in the game with the prime objective of emerging victorious. Fans already have the chance to play as characters like Bugs Bunny and Batman and more are set to join in the coming weeks.

Season 1 of MultiVersus has finally been released and with that, Player First Games have announced Black Adam and Stripe are set to join the roster pretty soon. Both of these characters are well-known in their respective franchises and they’re now ready to expand the game’s roster.

Can’t wait to channel your inner antagonist through these characters? We’ve got details of Black Adam and Stripe’s release date and their class in Multiversus right here.

Player First Games MultiVersus Season 1 will feature over 20 characters in total.

Aside from Rick & Morty, Black Adam and Stripe are the next duo of DLC characters to appear in MultiVersus. At the time of writing, though, a concrete release date has yet to be announced.

However, Player First Games have confirmed that both of them will join the MultiVersus roster in Season 1 so there hopefully won’t be too long to wait.

As soon as we get official confirmation regarding their arrival, we will update this section – so make sure to check back regularly to not miss out on their release dates.

Who are Black Adam and Stripe?

Black Adam is one of the strongest antagonists in the DC Universe. He goes up against the likes of Shazam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will star in its upcoming DCEU movie adaptation. In MultiVersus, he will join Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn to strengthen the DC roster.

Stripe belongs to the horror world of Gremlins. He is also an antagonist with a short form factor and an aggressive personality. His first movie came out in the year 1984 followed by a sequel in 1990. Along with Black Adam, he could be a force to be reckoned with.

What class are Black Adam and Stripe in MultiVersus?

Like their release dates, we don’t know which class these two characters will belong to. Unfortunately, your guess is as good as ours for now, and only an official announcement will solidify their roles.

That’s everything we know about Black Adam and Stripe so far! While you wait for their release, check out our tier list for the best Multiversus characters as well as all the buffs and nerfs that they went through in Season 1.