Mortal Kombat 1: Ed Boon acknowledges Jade as the new Mileena

Ed Boon has acknowledged that Jade now counts as the new Mileena for Mortal Kombat 1 — in terms of unending fan requests, that is.

That a contingent of Mortal Kombat fans were upset when Mileena failed to make the day one MK11 roster is an understatement.

The disappointment was no mere flash in the pan, either. For more than a year, series co-creator Ed Boon couldn’t post on social media without Mileena requests taking over the replies.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the bloodthirsty Edenian joined MK11 in late 2020 as a DLC fighter. And, to some extent, Boon’s Twitter replies received a break. But another character’s continued absence from the Mortal Kombat 1 reveals ensures that any relief Boon may have felt quickly got thrown out the window.

Article continues after ad

Ed Boon calls Jade the new Mileena for Mortal Kombat 1 fans

In a recent IGN interview, Boon was asked if he feels relief since Mileena is on MK1’s main roster and people aren’t bugging him about her anymore.

Article continues after ad

The legendary developer quickly noted that another character has already taken Mileena’s spot as the most, let’s say, passionately, requested fighter — Jade.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“…We haven’t released the whole roster, but I knew it was going to happen, Mileena will be replaced with somebody else. And that’s Jade. It’s Jade,” Boon responded.

Mortal Kombat 1 will apparently launch with 24 main characters on the roster. Thus far, 20 — barring Shang Tsung pre-order DLC — have been confirmed, leaving four slots empty.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jade could count among the four Mortal Kombat 1 fighters that NetherRealm has yet to unveil. Or, not unlike Mileena in MK11, she might be someone who surfaces in a future Kombat Pack.

Whatever the case, it seems Ed Boon’s Twitter mentions won’t know peace anytime soon.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19 for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.