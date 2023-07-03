Mortal Kombat 1 fans think Ed Boon tease is a “subtle Rain confirmation”

Following a recent tease from series co-creator Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat 1 fans think Rain may appear on the roster.

Since the series was revitalized with Mortal Kombat 9, Rain has enjoyed an interesting relationship with the character roster.

MK9 brought the Prince-inspired character back as a DLC fighter. While he appeared in Mortal Kombat X, Rain sadly wasn’t playable. For 2019’s MK11, NetherRealm once more invited players to purchase the purple ninja in post-launch DLC.

That MK1 will reboot the series has fans eager to see what may come of Rain in this new universe. And a recent tease from Ed Boon seems to suggest an answer could arrive sooner rather than later.

Mortal Kombat 1 fans think Rain will be a playable character

Ed Boon recently, and randomly, tweeted the following on his personal page: “…the phone rings. It’s Vicky calling….” Always eager to unravel Boon’s hints and teases, Reddit users quickly picked up on the Prince reference.

One Redditor said the developer’s post must be alluding to Rain, since “Vicki Waiting” is a Prince track from the Batman ’89 soundtrack.

Given Prince’s influence on Rain’s creation, it certainly doesn’t seem beyond the realm of possiblity. “I hope this is a subtle Rain Confirmation,” one Reddit user wrote in the thread.

Many fans agree that a Rain announcement for Mortal Kombat 1 could be coming down the pike, especially since Boon later revealed that a new gameplay trailer featuring Main and Kameo fighters is on the way.

But one question lingers – if Rain returns, will it be as a Kameo character or a member of the main cast? Mortal Kombat faithful are hoping for the latter.

“Let Rain be [on the] base roster for one game, Ed, plsss,” someone wrote in all caps, clearly frustrated by their favorite character often sitting on the sidelines. Another person chimed in with their guess, “Betting Kameo. Hoping main roster.”

Hopefully, the wait to know more about the Edenian Prince’s future in Mortal Kombat won’t continue for much longer.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches later this year on September 19.