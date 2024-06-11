Mortal Kombat 1’s Homelander voice actor isn’t who fans expected

MK1’s Homelander voice actor has finally been confirmed by developers, but it isn’t who players were expecting.

In 2023, The Boys star Anthony Starr told fans he would not reprise the Homelander role for Mortal Kombat 1’s DLC. Speculation about who WB Games would cast to play the part quickly ensued.

To the community’s dismay, the question remained unanswered ahead of Homelander’s MK debut on June 4. Whoever had stepped up in Starr’s stead managed to impress nonetheless, nailing the actor’s cadence so well that some fans wondered if the casting details mattered.

Eventually, IMDb attributed the role to veteran voiceover artist Chris Cox. As of writing, the actor’s page still claims as much but the truth has since surfaced, courtesy of information shared by a NetherRealm Studios developer.

Article continues after ad

Story and Voiceover Director Dominic Cianciolo stated in a Twitter/X post that Jake Green assumed the role of Homelander for MK1. Green confirmed the news in a post of his own some hours later, saying he was “Supe proud” to have joined the project.

Article continues after ad

Jake Green has lent his voice talents to dozens of animation shows and video games in the past. In the last year alone, he’s voiced roles in everything from Redfall and Starfield to My Adventures with Superman and Persona 3 Reload.

The long-awaited news about MK1’s Homelander voice actor surfaced just as the character became available to purchase for all players on June 11.

Article continues after ad

While The Boys character initially joined the roster on June 4, only Mortal Kombat 1 players who owned the Kombat Pack could access him.

Thus far, MK1’s post-launch DLC has rounded out the roster with the following characters – Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, and Homelander. Takahashi Takeda will arrive on an unspecified date in 2024 to complete the current Kombat Pack offerings.