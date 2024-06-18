Mortal Kombat 1 June 18 patch notes: Homelander fixes, character nerfs, more

The patch notes for MK1’s June 18 hotfix detail several character nerfs, as well as a host of Homelander fixes.

To the disappointment of players, Mortal Kombat 1’s Homelander DLC didn’t debut in the best state in terms of gameplay balancing.

Users quickly identified bugs that earned him the “broken” label, such as gliding along the floor after certain inputs, bizarre meter glitches, and an unusually large hitbox that seemed to impact how well other fighters could perform combos against him.

Fortunately, the fighting game’s June 18 update addresses many of these Homelander-specific issues.

A few buffs and nerfs for other characters accompanied the balance patch, as well. One nerf targets Janet Cage, while another reduces the base health of Peacemaker.

Article continues after ad

Patch notes for MK1’s June 18 hotfix

WB Games

Full release notes for Mortal Kombat 1’s June patch read as follows (via WB Games).

PC Steam & Epic Games Store

Added a new Graphics Setting to increase the 30 FPS lock on certain sections to 60 FPS, which is intended for users with High-End Hardware The new setting to enable this is accessed via Main Menu > Settings > Graphics > Experimental > 60 FPS Mode: OFF (Default)/ON Note that this setting will not affect pre-rendered movies and will be automatically disabled during Online Matches to avoid stability issues



General Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed several desyncs that could occur during online play if the game had been hot-fixed

Adjusted camera behavior when Homelander, Omni-Man, or Peacemaker are interrupted or hit high off screen

Character-Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Reptile Fixed damage scaling on Force Ball when not enhanced

Peacemaker Human Torpedo & Enhanced Human Torpedo now hits High Reduced base health value to 650 (from 700)

Homelander Fixed canceling into Flight when grounded more than once in a kombo not consuming Super Meter Fixed Jump Attacks during Flight be able to be canceled into Flight on block Fixed not being able to breaker God Complex & Enhanced God Complex Improved Punching Down linking into God Complex & Enhanced God Complex from Flight when it hits opponent near the top Fixed issue that could result in Homelander sliding on the ground sometimes when God Complex from Flight was canceled from certain heights Fixed rare issue that could result in Homelander sliding on the ground sometimes when God Complex from Flight was performed just as flight was about to time out Fixed rare instances of some juggle kombos sometimes behaving slightly differently against Homelander with specific timing The following attacks can no longer be parried by Dirty Trick Kitana – Fancy Strike (Away + Front Punch) Rain – Tide (Away + Back Punch) & It Pours (Back Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) Reptile – Kneet Trick (Towards + Back Punch, Front Kick) Sindel – Shear Genius (Towards + Front Punch) & Off The Top (Away + Back Punch, Front Kick, Back Punch) Ermac – Dragged Under (Front Kick, Back Kick) Peacemaker – Gutshot (Away + Back Kick) & Pinky Toermenter (Down + Back Kick) Quan Chi – Skeleton Jacker (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch) The following attacks can now be parried by Dirty Trick Ashrah – God’s/Demon’s Wrath & Dark/Light Ascension Baraka – Baraka Barrage, Stab Stab, & Chop Chop Havik – Twisted Torso Kenshi – Quick Slice (Jump Front Punch in Sento Stance), Upper Gash (Jump Back Punch in Sento Stance), Ancestral Guard, Soaring Sento, & Teamwork Kung Lao – Kung-Kussion & Shaolin Shimmy General Shao – Power Strike Smoke – Vicious Vapors & Smoke Bomb Peacemaker – Coming Through! (Towards + Back Kick, Front Punch) Homelander – Grounding Fist from (Air) Diabolical Dash & Soaring Strike from Diabolical Dash



Kameo Fighters

Cyrax Fixed canceling into Horizontal Kopter Chopper from Kopter Chopper not using Kameo Meter

Khameleon Reduced pushback on block of first 2 hits of Roll & slightly reduced the pushback on block of the last hit Reduced base health value to 250 (from 300)

Janet Cage Slightly increased combo damage scaling on Hop Punch & Hop Skip Punch



This Mortal Kombat 1 hotfix went live on Tuesday, June 18.