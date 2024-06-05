Mortal Kombat 1 players discover The Boys Easter egg in Homelander Brutality

In MK1, Homelander delivers a unique line when performing a Brutality on Kenshi, which references one hero’s brutal Homelander encounter in The Boys.

Homelander joined the Mortal Kombat 1 roster for Kombat Pack owners on June 4, and it didn’t take long for early access players to uncover Easter eggs that weren’t featured in trailers and previews.

One Easter egg revolves around somewhat of a deep cut from The Boys, as it references a scene in the show’s Season 2 episode, “The Big Ride.”

After performing a Brutality on Kenshi in Mortal Kombat 1, Homelander will deliver a line that only applies to the blind swordsman. “Another useless f***ing blind guy?!” Homelander mutters while Kenshi writhes in pain on the ground.

Twitter/X user DIZZ_NH shared a gameplay clip showcasing the moment in the following post:

This Brutality line and Kenshi’s writhing animation in MK1 mimic Homelander’s behavior in “The Big Ride.” In the episode, Vought‘s Ashley Barrett considers replacing the newly deceased Translucent with a disabled hero named Blindspot.

She thinks putting a blind superhero on The Seven will work wonders for expanding the team’s reach demographically.

Homelander disagrees and badly injures Blindspot within minutes of meeting him. “And now you’re just another useless f***ing blind guy,” he says after bashing the man’s ears in. The Seven leader then scolds a fear-stricken Ashley while Blindspot writhes along the floor, holding his head in pain.

Of course, this isn’t Homelander’s only Mortal Kombat 1 scene that harkens back to his terror on The Boys. The character’s Winging It Fatality, which involves a commercial airliner and lots of blood, echoes a chilling Season 1 moment where the so-called hero dooms a plane of civilians to a grizzly fate.

Homelander will be available for all Mortal Kombat 1 players to purchase on June 11.