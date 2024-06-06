The Boys fans finally have a way to kill Homelander

Homelander has always managed to evade death in The Boys — but now, as Season 4 nears its release, fans can brutally kill him over and over again.

Homelander is the main villain of The Boys; the milk-sipping, eye-zapping maniac that causes bloody mayhem and all sorts of other travesties each season.

Yet, despite their best efforts, Butcher, Hughie and co. haven’t managed to neutralize the threat. They came close in Season 3, with Soldier Boy pinning him down and nearly killing him (or at the very least, stripping him of his powers) with his radioactive blast, but he escaped at the last second.

With The Boys Season 4 due to premiere next week and fans apprehensive about the idea of him surviving into Season 5 and perhaps even longer, we have good news. You can kill him yourself… you’ll just need Mortal Kombat 1.

Homelander has just been added to the game’s roster of fighters (he’s part of the Kombat Pack, so you’ll need to pay for him), and he’s already become the victim of a lot of fatalities.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to do this,” one user wrote, sharing a clip of them playing as Omni-Man and beating Homelander to a pulp. “God it’s so cathartic seeing Homelander get the sh*t kicked out of him,” another replied.

“It feels so nice to finally see Homelander get his ass beat for once,” another user wrote in response to a video of Homelander suffering Omni-Man’s train fatality (if you know, you know).

It’s not that fans don’t like Homelander; if anything, he’s one of the most popular pop culture villains of the past decade. But the series is at risk of becoming repetitive, especially if Homelander survives another season.

Don’t worry, though: the show’s creator Eric Kripke knows how it ends. “You can’t build a show that’s about these two forces of Homelander and Butcher slowly closing in on each other without bringing that to a head. Whenever that last episode occurs, I know what happens,” he said.

