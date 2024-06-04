Mortal Kombat 1 June 4 patch notes: Homelander & Invasions Season 6

Mortal Kombat 1 June 4 patch notes: Homelander & Invasions Season 6WB Games
Patch notes for MK1’s June 4 update have gone live, detailing the changes launching with Homelander’s debut and Invasions Season 6.
Mortal Kombat 1 players who own the Kombat Pack can now access The Boys’ Homelander as a playable character. The fighter will be available to purchase for everyone else on June 11.
As with previous guest fighters, Homelander’s MK1 arrival comes alongside a sizable patch (8.6GB on PS5) packed with gameplay changes, bug fixes, and more. The June 4 update also marks the start of Invasions Season 6: The Reptile, which ends on July 23.
MK1 patch notes highlight character changes and new skins
Mortal Kombat 1’s June patch isn’t only about Homelander and the new Invasions season. New content has also been added to the Premium Shop, including Mileena’s announcer voice and Earthrealm skins for Mileena, Kitana, and Reptile priced at 500 Dragon Krystals a pop.
And despite devs on the Kombat Kast telling viewers the patch wouldn’t include character-related balance adjustments, some noteworthy fixes are included. Bugs affecting Mileena, Reiko, and Scorpion have been addressed, for example.
Plus, Johnny Cage mains can now look forward to his Cagenado attack being considered an airborne move when he appears off the ground.
The full patch notes for MK1’s June 4 update read as follows (via WB Games Support):
PC Steam and & Epic Games Store
- Updated Intel XeSS to 1.3, including support for 6 Upscaling Quality presets and XeSS Native Anti-Aliasing on supported hardware
- Various fixes to improve game stability
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Move list corrections & Localization fixes
- AI adjustments & improvements
- Improvements to Screen Reader functionality
- Added Homelander Fighter to Roster
- Added Mileena announcer
- Added Earthrealm skins for Kitana, Mileena & Reptile
- Added Deadly Hybrid skin for Mileena, Titan skin for Li Mei, & Festival Disguise skin for Quan Chi
- Adjusted pushback distance during start-up of throws at very close range
- Fixed several visual issues during brutalities
- Fixed an issue causing several attacks against airborne opponents to cause the hit reaction to start lower to the ground than expected
- Fixed issue that could cause special move cancels to not be possible if the player was moving the Right Stick at certain timing
- Fixed several instances of facial animations lingering longer than intended
- Fixed an incorrect visual effect occurring when a Kameo is interrupted by a Breaker or during a Summon attack
- Adjusted Round Number UI for Round 2 & later rounds start to better match the Fight announcer
Invasions
- Added ability to turn around while traversing between Encounters
- Added ability to preview rewards before a Boss Fight
- Added additional reward information to Seasonal Towers
- Added Elemental advantage & disadvantage indicators on some Encounters
- Increased inventory slots for Talismans & Relics
- Fixed Johnny Cage Hype meter and Geras Hourglass meter remaining on screen after they are defeated in an Endurance fight
- Fixed some Talisman attacks used during Finish Him causing the opponent to use an incorrect animation
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect elements to display during Character Trials
- Fixed an issue that could allow Maximum Damage to occur in the Wu Shi Academy Practice Mode
- Fixed some rare instances of Maximum Damage triggering unexpectedly
- Fixed an issue that caused certain modifiers to unexpectedly prevent attacks from hitting the opponent
Kustomize Mode
- Fixed visual issues that could occur by repeatedly pressing the Change Pose button while in Photo Mode
- Fixed rare issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive if you hover on a character then quickly select a different one with specific timing
Character-Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Geras
- Bulldozer (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) is now considered airborne when Geras is visually off the ground
- During Slab Returnal (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) both characters are considered airborne when the attack hits until they land on the ground
- During Back Throw both characters are considered airborne when Geras hops in the air
- Fixed issue in Practice Mode where repeatedly performing special moves over a really long period of time could cause the game to become unresponsive
Havik
- Neoplasm & Enhanced Neoplasm are no longer destroyed if he is interrupted by his own Kameo
Kenshi
- Ancestral Guard is now considered airborne when Kenshi is visually off the ground
Kung Lao
- Human Weapon (Away + Back Punch, Back Kick) is now considered airborne when Kung Lao is visually off the ground
- Get Back (Back Kick, Back Kick) is now considered airborne when Kung Lao is visually off the ground
Johnny Cage
- Cagenado (Back Kick, Back Kick) is now considered airborne when Johnny Cage is visually off the ground
Li Mei
- Against The Rope (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick) & Calculated (Back Kick, Front Kick, Back Kick) are now considered airborne when Li Mei is visually off the ground
- Fixed issue that was causing incorrect visual effects and excessively long knockdown animation after hitting an opponent with Enhanced Chain Reaction
Mileena
- Fixed issue that could cause opponents to move through Mileena briefly after landing from Teleport Down
Nitara
- Fixed Leap of Faith being unable to hit airborne Kameos
Reiko
- Reiko is now considered airborne when he is off the ground during the hit animation of Pale Rider and Enhanced Pale Rider
- Fixed issue with Practice Mode Frame Data display not working with Retaliation
Scorpion
- Fixed rare issue that could cause Scorpion to be briefly outside the arena boundaries after landing from (Air) Enhanced Flame-Port
Smoke
- Fixed issue that could cause ducking opponents to briefly turn around when Face Walk (Towards + Back Kick) is performed at very close range
Tanya
- Fixed issue that could cause ducking opponents to briefly turn around when Spinning Splits Kick is performed at very close range
Omni-Man
- Fixed camera issues that could sometimes occur if Back Throw is interrupted at specific timing
- Fixed camera issue that could occur if Back Throw is used to defeat the opponent
Quan Chi
- Zone Of Fear will no longer end early if a Summon Kameo move is performed
Peacemaker
- Fixed issue that could cause Ground-Air Offensive and Beautiful Bird Bullet to use an incorrect animation when the opponent and their Kameo are on screen at the same time
Ermac
- Adjusted hit region of Mass Driver (Back Punch, Front Punch)
- Fixed issue that could cause throws to not grant first hit bonus if Death’s Embrace is active
- Fixed issue with Practice Mode Frame Data display not working with (Air) Suspended Animation
- Fixed visual issues that could occur from Yurei (Back + Front Kick) being interrupted early
- Fixed visual issues that could occur with Witch Slam being interrupted at specific timing
Kameo Fighters
Kung Lao (Kameo)
- Fixed Buzz Saw not having sound effects when it travels across the ground if it is delayed
Sareena (Kameo)
- Sareena will no longer sometimes remain on screen when doing Jataaka’s Kurse with specific timing when a round ends
Sektor (Kameo)
- Fixed Up Rocket directional inputs being reversed while performing certain attacks
Shujinko (Kameo)
- Fixed several Mimic & Kopy Kat abilities facing the opponent unexpectedly when switching sides
- Fixed Shujinko’s partner not taking damage if he is hit after performing several of Li Mei’s Mimic & Kopy Kat abilities
- Mimic Lightning Port stolen from Raiden has 2 more frames of start-up and recovers 1 frame faster
- Fixed camera issue when Shujinko perform’s Omni-Man’s Flatter Tiebreaker
Khameleon (Kameo)
- Fixed visual issue that could cause Khameleon to be invisible during Jade Disguise Breaker
Mavado (Kameo)
- Fixed Best Feet Forward & Nindrop not being possible after several attacks
- Fixed rare issue that could cause Best Feet Forward attack to trigger twice in the same combo despite the input only being pressed once
Mortal Kombat 1’s June 4 update is now live across all platforms.