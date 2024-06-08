Homelander looks as bad as expected in Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch

The infamous Nintendo Switch port of Mortal Kombat 1 has received more negative attention thanks to Homelander’s low-quality debut in the fighting game.

Mortal Kombat 1 has had a rough fight on the Nintendo Switch, gaining a bad reputation for downright absurd issues rendering the game “unplayable.” Though these bugs are thought to be patched out, a poor character model of a particular villain thinking he’s the hero, has slipped through the cracks

As more DLC characters join the fight, Homelander’s taken a break from dealing with Billy Butcher in The Boys and comes flying in ready to crack some skulls in Mortal Kombat 1. On the Switch however, Homelander looks as if he flew into a wall.

The post points out that on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC versions of Mortal Kombat 1, Homelander looks just fine. The Switch version, on the other hand, is visibly lower quality.

Some fans speculate that Homelander may be an individual case of missed quality assurance, “What is weird is I’ve seen Switch game models look just as good as the other screenshots. Someone at MK is making a mess here.”

This isn’t the first time NeatherRealm has attracted scrutiny regarding Mortal Kombat 1’s Switch port. The game is infamous for its long load times, slowdown, and poor character models on Nintendo’s hardware.

“This is what you get for buying non-exclusive games on the Switch. I’m sorry, but it’s just not made to run with the PS5 and XBOX Series X, or PC. I love the thing, but it’s better suited to first-party and indie games.” another added to the damaging claim, “Plus it’s $20 more expensive than on Steam.”

One fan avoids delivering a fatality as we await Nintendo’s follow-up to the Switch, “I mean when it’s two next-gen consoles and presumably a high-end PC vs a seven-year-old hybrid console/handheld at the end of its lifecycle, what do you expect?”

You can battle the super-powered monstrosities of Homelander from The Boy and OmniMan from Invincible now in Mortal Kombat 1, but consider putting some thought into which gaming system you’ll play it on.