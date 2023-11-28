Niantic investigating Monster Hunter Now login issue preventing players from entering game

A Monster Hunter Now login issue is preventing some players from logging into the game, locking them out of hunts entirely.

Like most online mobile games, Monster Hunter Now can sometimes encounter a number of problems that disrupt the gameplay experience. This can be incredibly frustrating for players who were looking to take down wyverns and get involved in events.

After all, missing out on hunts can stop you from leveling up the best weapons and armor in the game. While the dreaded Network Error 6-4 has been fixed, a new issue that is preventing players from logging in has reared its head.

Niantic investigating Monster Hunter Now login issue

On November 28, Niantic announced that it is looking into a new bug that’s stopping Hunters from being able to log in. The issue seems to be impacting players who forged equipment around 12:00 to 12:30 UTC.

Niantic gave an official statement on X, stating how the team is aware of the issues and aims to resolve it as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we recommend that you avoid forging any weapons or armor to avoid encountering this bug.

It’s currently unknown as to how this issue has come about, but a new Monster Hunter Now update should hopefully fix this issue. We’ll be sure to update this article as and when Niantic has made an announcement, so be sure to check back here regularly.

