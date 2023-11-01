Monster Hunter Now patch notes Nov 1: Network 6-4 fixes, Party updates, more

Monster Hunter Now November 1 patch notes have been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and adjustments.

The Monster Hunter Now November 1 patch is here, which means Hunters can see all the latest fixes and adjustments. This patch has brought updates to the party feature, added the ability to favorite equipment, improved icon visibility, and fixed the Network Error 6-4 during Paintball hunts.

There are also plenty of fixes to weapons and monster interactions, while Bow has received a slight fix that should help with its damage output. So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the game’s changes, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the latest developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic/Capcom The latest Monster Hunter Now patch has added some new QoL improvements.

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now November 1 update and subsequent server information. We have included all the changes below:

Party feature update

You can now send Friend requests to party members from the party menu.

For Party members who are already Friends, you can now see their Friend details within the Party Menu.

Favorite feature update

You can now see your Favorite Equipment on the weapon and armor lists.

By tapping on required materials, you can now see which of your Favorite Equipment requires them and the quantity needed.

Improved icon visibility

You can now differentiate subspecies more easily with the new distinct markers on the monster icons.

Design of star in the field is refined.

Paintball List

You can now see the number of attempts available for hunting.

More relaxed monster spawn conditions: In areas away from the main paths on the map, monsters may now appear within your Access range.

Fixed issues

Network Error 6-4 occurs when attempting to initiate a hunt from the Paintball List.

Some of the play restrictions have been eased for hunts initiated from the Paintball list.

Group Hunts – Unable to Confirm “Ready” status.

Bow: Reduced damage for shots immediately following the perfect evasion.

Hammer: it doesn’t necessarily align with the direction you have locked onto.

Rathian may burrow into the ground during a hunt.

So, there you have it, that’s all the patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now November 1 update. For all the latest news and guides be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

