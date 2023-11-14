Monster Hunter Now update v65 patch notes: Sorting feature, Great Sword fixes, more

The Monster Hunter Now v65 patch notes have been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and adjustments coming to the game.

The Monster Hunter Now v65 patch notes are live and Niantic has made plenty of fixes and adjustments. Headlining the vv65 update is the new sorting feature, which enables Hunters to filter weapons and equipment.

There are also some damage fixes to Great Sword and a fix to Anjanath, that makes the fire-breathing dino more responsive. So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes in the game, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the new developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now v65 update, which can be found in the list outlined below:

New Sorting and Filtering for Weapons: Tap the icon in the bottom right to access sorting and filtering options in the Weapon List on the Equipment.

Tap the icon in the bottom right to access sorting and filtering options in the Weapon List on the Equipment. Sort: Arrange weapons by grade or attack power.

Arrange weapons by grade or attack power. Filter: Quickly narrow down your selection by weapon type, element, or favorites.

Quickly narrow down your selection by weapon type, element, or favorites. You can now use the Favorites feature on the Overgrade equipment screen.

You can now switch between Story and Special quests with a horizontal swipe.

Fixed Issues

Great Sword: Strong Wide Slash’s damage is not correct.

Great Sword: True Charged Slash’s damage at the charge level 3 is not correct.

Great Sword: During the Charged Slash, specific actions trigger knockback or knockdown effects.

Incorrect rendering of the back view of the “Kadachi Coil” armor

Item purchase notification in the Web Store is missing the description of the Special Carving Knife.

In areas away from the paths on the map, monsters and small gathering points should only appear within the access circle. However, due to screen transitions, they are erroneously appearing outside the access circle.

When breaking Anjanath’s parts, there is an issue where Anjanath stands still for a short period and becomes unresponsive.

Mitigated Issues

We have addressed the following issues, but if you encounter any problems even after updating to the latest version, please let us know:

SP skills may not be available.

App may force close unexpectedly.

Invisible monster during a group hunt.

So, there you have it, that’s all the patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now v65 update. For all the latest news and guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

