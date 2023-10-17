Monster Hunter Now update v63 patch notes: Lock-On changes, favorites feature, more

The Monster Hunter Now v63 patch notes have been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and adjustments coming to the game.

The Monster Hunter Now v63 patch notes have just gone live, which means Hunters can look through all the latest fixes and adjustments. The update has added a new favorites feature that enables Hunters to register forgeable equipment to keep track of materials. There are even changes to the Lock-On skill and Hunter Medals.

Niantic has made a lot of adjustments in the game this time around, so, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the new developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

Capcom The Monster Hunter Now v63 patch has added some new features to the game.

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now v63 update, which can be found in the list outlined below:

Party members’ avatars are now displayed in the field.

Criteria for party disbandment has been changed. After creating a party, if no hunts take place for a certain period, a “Disband Party” confirmation will appear.

Favorites feature has been introduced. When you register an equipment you want to forge, upgrade or overgrade as a favorite, the materials necessary for this equipment will be highlighted accordingly.

Ease of locking on with the “Lock-On” skill during hunts has been adjusted.

Effects have been added for when skills like “Poison Resistance” and “Paralysis Resistance” activate during a hunt.

When you are down and don’t have any recovery items left, you can now purchase a Potion and use it immediately (please note that the timer keeps running during the purchase process).

In the confirmation screen for starting a hunt with low health, you can now use recovery items.

The number of nearby hunters in the Hunt Preparation Menu for Urgent Quests is no longer displayed.

Design of certain Hunter Medals and the UI have been changed in the Hunter Medal details screen.

Position of the close button has been adjusted.

When receiving First-Aid Meds at the shop and exceeding the maximum possession amount, a confirmation screen will now appear.

It’s important to note that the maximum amount of First-Aid Meds is 10, so any extras will be discarded.

Fixed Issues

Skill ‘Special Boost’ not activated for Longsword.

Discrepancy in monster’s ★(star) amount when joining Group Hunts in response to “Join hunt!” invitations.

AR Camera: display issues when placing or repositioning monsters.

The time required to regain Health may be reduced under certain conditions.

“Last Stand” description in Italian/Descrizione modificata: “ultimo attacco”.

So, there you have it, that’s all the patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now v63 update. For all the latest news and guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

