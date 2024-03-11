Monster Hunter Now leak reveals Kushala Daora, Coral Pukei-Pukei & Deviljho equipment

A Monster Hunter Now leak has given players an early glimpse at several upcoming armor sets, with Kushala Daora and Coral Pukei-Pukei being among them.

The Monster Hunter 20th anniversary event has kicked off in Monster Hunter Now, and while players are enjoying the increased spawns and challenging quests, that hasn’t stopped several leaks from cropping up online.

Niantic recently announced details on the Vernal Invader event, giving players a look at the Charge Blade, Season Pass cosmetics, and three new monsters. While players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Deviljho and Odogaron, a new leak has revealed the game’s first Elder Dragon – Kushala Daora.

There are also details on Coral Pukei-Pukei and a few other monsters, so here’s everything revealed so far.

Monster Hunter Now leak reveals Kushala Daora gear

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, one Hunter uploaded a number of screenshots that appear to showcase several unreleased armors and weapons. The first image features the Kushala Glare, a helmet that is made from Kushala Daora.

If true, this would suggest that Kushala Daora will be the first Elder Dragon to make its way to Monster Hunter Now. This metallic dragon is known for its ability to blast Hunters with chilly tornados, launching those that get caught within.

Niantic/Capcom Deviljho equipment appears to have been leaked ahead of release.

When enraged, Kushala Daora is also known to cover itself in winds to keep itself safe from attacks. If that wasn’t exciting enough, there are also screenshots of Coral Pukei-Pukei, a colorful subspecies that utilizes water-based attacks. This will make it a popular farming choice for players looking for some Water elemental weapons.

Lastly, the leaker also showcased both the Insurgent’s Bow and Devil’s Grin – two Deviljho weapons. Of course, like all Monster Hunter Now leaks, this info should be taken with a grain of salt.

