Monster Hunter Now players reveal major problem with Azure Rathalos update

Monster Hunter Now players have highlighted one major concern they have with Azure Rathalos before its release.

Azure Rathalos is the next flying wyvern to be released in Monster Hunter Now. Not only is this deadly subspecies known for its devastating aerial attacks, but taking it down has historically rewarded Hunters with meta weapons and armor.

This makes Azure Rathalos incredibly sought-after by players looking to forge meta equipment. However, Monster Hunter Now players have highlighted one problem that could make the blue King of the Skies a problem in Niantic’s mobile game.

Monster Hunter Now players worried about Azure Rathalos playstyle

In an official post on the Monster Hunter Now website, Niantic outlined how “Azure Rathalos boasts far greater mobility than a normal Rathalos, relying on fierce aerial attacks to catch its prey unawares.”

This description has melee Hunters concerned with the tight time constraints of the game’s hunts. Previously, players highlighted how tedious farming Black Diablos is, as the desert-dwelling creature is known for tunneling underground – an area that makes slaying this horned wyvern rather difficult.

Azure Rathalos is also known to be incredibly tricky, thanks to its high aerial mobility and speed. Fortunately, in mainline Monster Hunter games, players can knock the dragon out of the skies using Flash Bombs, but so far, there has been no indication of such an item in Monster Hunter Now.

Capcom Azure Rathalos is known to be a tricky fight in the Monster Hunter series.

“Maybe they’re gonna try sell us flash bombs so we can actually beat him,” joked another Hunter. Meanwhile, other players were keen to share their fears over melee encounters with Azure Rathalos.

“Bruh. F*cks sake. They ‘buffed’ melee but that doesn’t mean shit if we can’t fucking hit the damn things,” responded one player. “This is gonna be another one of those monsters where we get to watch black Diablos bow users farming 8 star+ with time to spare while melee users are scraping through 6-star fights on their best days,” commented another Hunter.

Azure Rathalos will make its debut on January 15, 2024, at 9:00am (local time) until January 21, 2024, at midnight (local time). So, time will soon tell how tricky the King of the Skies will be. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

