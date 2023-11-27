Monster Hunter Now players slam Black Diablos as “worst” monster in the game

Monster Hunter Now players have labeled Black Diablos as the “worst” monster to fight in the game, with many claiming it has a number of problems.

Monster Hunter Now is filled with toothy terrors that players can face in the real world. In fact, the game’s roster is about to get even bigger when the December update adds Zinogre and other iconic creatures from Capcom’s beast slaying series.

Just like the mainline games, Monster Hunter Now’s hunts can vary in difficulty, with certain wyverns being tougher to take down than others. However, following the recent Black Diablos event, many Hunters have now expressed their distaste for this deadly subspecies.

Monster Hunter Now players slam Black Diablos as “least fun”

Monster Hunter Now requires players to take down monsters in a matter of seconds, so there’s very little room for mistakes. In fact, a single death can lead to a player failing a hunt entirely. However, the main problem players have with Black Diablos is just how mobile it is.

“Can we all agree that Black Diablos is the least fun monster in the game? Chasing her for 45 seconds is quite annoying,” said one player.

There’s also the fact that Black Diablos tunnels underground more frequently, which instantly stops Hunters from dealing any damage. When you combine this with a lengthy roar animation and its tanky defense, you have a recipe for a fairly frustrating fight.

Niantic/Capcom Black Diablos is one of the toughest event monsters in Monster Hunter Now.

“Monsters running too much in a game with a strict timer and no way to prevent it is really bad design,” responded another Hunter. “I‘m glad that her gear isn’t even close to being good, makes it less painful to ignore her altogether.”

Other players were also keen to highlight how event monsters in general are tricky to build around, which only adds to the frustration.

“The problem is Black Diablos resources are very limited,” commented one player. “Also, [it’s] an event monster as well, so trying to really build a weapon for one or let alone having the materials to even upgrade one is the biggest issue as well.”