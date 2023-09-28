There are plenty of important items you can use in Monster Hunter Now, including Palico Paintballs. Here’s everything you need to know about these colorful resources in the game.

Monster Hunter Now is a brand new mobile title from Niantic, the team behind Pokemon Go. Fans of Capcom’s beloved action franchise can now hunt down monsters in the real world and use a handful of unique weapons in combat.

There are plenty of resources to use in the game that can benefit you in battle like armor sets and potions, or have an effect on your overworld activities and that’s exactly where Palico Paintballs come in.

If you’re curious about these colorful items, here’s everything you need to know about Palico Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now.

Niantic/Capcom Players can battle dangerous creatures in Monster Hunter Now.

What are Palico Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now?

Palico Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now are resources that can be used to mark specific hunts on your overworld map.

If you spot some particularly tough monsters when you’re walking around but you’re not quite ready to face them in battle yet, you can use a paintball to place a mark on your map which will keep track of the location of the monster so you can come back and challenege them when you’re prepared. Therefore, if you’re under-leveled or simply need to stock up on supplies, Palico Paintballs come in extremely handy!

There are currently two kinds of Palico Paintballs in the game, these are:

Pink paintballs : these can be used to manually mark monsters you find in the field so you can find them at a later time – these are especially handy for large monsters.

: these can be used to manually mark monsters you find in the field so you can find them at a later time – these are especially handy for large monsters. Blue paintballs: Your Palico can use these paintballs to mark monsters on the field and they will typically remain marked for a few days. Unlike the pink paintballs, however, monsters marked by blue ones will always have random levels of strength so you can’t guarantee how challenging the fight will be.

As long as you’ve got Adventure Sync on in Monster Hunter Now, Blue Paintballs mean that your Palico will mark hunts for you even when your app is closed! You can have a total of 8 marked hunts at a time in your inventory, so once you’ve cleared a few it’s worth tagging some more if you’ve got enough Paintballs left.

That’s everything you need to know about Palico Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

