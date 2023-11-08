Monster Hunter Now Legiana weekend event: Release date, requirements & more

The Monster Hunter Now Legiana weekend is fast approaching, so here’s exactly when you can enjoy the increased spawns.

Monster Hunter Now’s November event schedule is well underway and while players are currently gearing up for Qualily’s Special Quests, the Legiana weekend is just around the corner. The game’s flying wyvern utilizes deadly ice attacks that can send a chill down any Hunter’s spine should they get caught.

Whether you’re aiming to level up your ice weapons or just wish to try your luck at grabbing more Legiana Prime Scales and Legiana Webbing, this event should be a top priority. So, without further ado, here’s exactly when the Legiana weekend begins and the requirements you need to meet to take part.

Contents

The Legiana weekend weekend takes place on the following dates and times:

November 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m (local time).

November 18, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m (local time).

November 19, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m (local time).

Monster Hunter Now Legiana weekend event requirements

The Monster Hunter Now Legiana weekend will be available to all players who have reached HR11, so even if you haven’t progressed in the main story quests, you’ll still be able to enjoy the increased spawns.

Monster Hunter Now Legiana weekend event details

Capcom The Monster Hunter Now Legiana weekend will feature increased spawns.

Legiana will receive increased spawns in Swamp Habitats. Just like in the Jyuratodus weekend, monsters in all Habitats will reappear in shorter intervals than usual. This means you’ll be able to consistently hunt more monsters with less downtime.

The increased Legiana spawns will prove useful for Hunters who are looking to build some powerful Ice weapons to take down Zinogre in the future update.

Legiana weakness in Monster Hunter Now

Knowing Legiana’s weakness will enable you to dish out as much damage as possible, which in turn, will lead to quicker kill times and more rewards. Legiana is weak to the following elements:

Fire

Poison

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Legiana weekend. While you wait for the event to kick off, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

