Monster Hunter Now November event schedule: Jyuratodus, Legiana, Diablos weekends, more

The Monster Hunter Now November event schedule has been released by Niantic, so here’s everything you need to know about the returning monsters and Special Quests.

Monster Hunter Now will be kicking off November with a whole host of monster weekend events and Special Quests. Aside from Jyuratodus, Legiana, and Diablos/Black Diablos weekends, there’s also the opportunity to get more upgrade items.

After all, the additional Carpenterbugs, Monster Bone+, and Zenny will be incredibly important when it comes to building the best weapons. So, without further ado, here are all the Monster Hunter Now events coming to the game in November.

Contents

Jyuratodus weekend in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom The elusive Jyuratodus will receive increased spawns

During the Jyuratodus weekend, the mud-dwelling monster will appear more frequently in Swamp Habitats. Just like with the previous weekend events, Hunters will need to be HR11 or above to take part.

The Monster Hunter Now Jyuratodus weekend takes place on the following dates and times:

November 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m (local time).

November 4, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m (local time).

November 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m (local time).

Qualily’s Special Quests

Additionally, Qualily will be hosting time-limited Special Quests that will be available for Hunters who are HR11 and above. If you complete them, you’ll be rewarded with upgrade items like Carpenterbugs, Monster Bone+, and Zenny.

Qualily’s Special Quests take place on the following dates and times listed below:

November 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 4:00 p.m (local time).

Legiana weekend in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom Legiana weapons will be useful for taking down Zinogre in the upcoming update.

Legiana will also be making its return in Monster Hunter Now, where it will receive increased spawns in Swamp Habitats. Just like in the Jyuratodus weekend, monsters in all Habitats will reappear in shorter intervals than usual. This means you’ll be able to consistently hunt more monsters than usual.

The Legiana weekend weekend takes place on the following dates and times:

November 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m (local time).

November 18, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m (local time).

November 19, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m (local time).

Diablos weekend in Monster Hunter Now

The Diablos and Black Diablos event also returns, giving Hunters the chance to take down these horned beasts once again. Aside from the additional spawn rates, in Desert Habitats, players will be able to take part in time-limited Special Quests to get their hands on a special Hunter Medal.

The Dibalos Special Quests can completed during the following dates and times:

November 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. until November 26, 2023, at 4:00 p.m (local time).

Additionally, the Diablos and Black Diablos weekend takes place on the following dates and times:

November 24, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 25, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

November 26, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Black Diablos will temporarily retreat after this event ends on November 26.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Monster Hunter Now November event lineup. While you wait for the upcoming events, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

