Monster Hunter Now Banbaro & Radobaan week: Start time, requirements, more

Radobaan and Banbaro will be getting a boost in this upcoming event.

The Banbaro & Radobaan week will enable Monster Hunter Now players to farm both monsters more efficiently, so here’s when you can begin hunting them.

Banbaro and Radobaan were added to Monster Hunter Now during the winter update, and since then, players have been busy forging their weapons and armor. Well, farming these colossal creatures is soon about to get easier, as Niantic will be boosting their appearance rate during the January update.

Whether you’re looking to add some new monster Medals to your in-game collection or just want to max out your gear, then our Banbaro & Radobaan week hub has everything you need to know.

The Monster Hunter Now Banbaro & Radobaan week will begin on January 22, 2024, at 9:00am (local time) until January 28, 2024, at midnight (local time). During these times, Hunters will be able to encounter Banbaro in swamp habitats and Radobaan in desert habitats more frequently than usual.

Monster Hunter Now Banbaro & Radobaan event requirements

Niantic/Capcom Banbaro and Radobaan will soon get a special boost rate.

Hunters will need to be at least HR 11 to encounter both Banbaro & Radobaan. This means most players will be able to farm these monsters with just a few hours of playtime. Of course, you may want to get yourself an Ice and Fire weapon to maximize your damage.

Monster Hunter Now Banbaro & Radobaan weakness

Banbaro is weak to Fire and Dragon, while Radobaan is weakest to Ice and Dragon. We recommend building Rathalos/Anjanath weapons for Fire, and Legiana/Barioth for Ice elemental damage.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Monster Hunter Now Banbaro & Radobaan week. While you wait for the upcoming events, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

