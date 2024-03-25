Monster Hunter Now April event schedule: Coral Pukei-Pukei, Deviljho, Qualily’s Special Quests

The Monster Hunter Now April event schedule has been released by Niantic, bringing with it Coral Pukei-Pukei, Deviljho event, Qualily’s Special Quests, and more anniversary rewards. So, here’s everything you need to know about the release dates and timings.

Aside from these exciting additions, there will increased rewards for hunting Zinogre, Tobi-Kadachi, and Tzitzi-Ya-Ku. With so many exciting additions coming to the game, we’ve outlined the full Monster Hunter Now April event schedule.

Coral Pukei-Pukei event

Coral Pukei-Pukei will be released on March 25, 2024, from 9am until April 7, 2024, at 11:59pm (local time). The water-loving subspecies will also appear more frequently on the field during these dates:

March 29, 2024 at 5pm and March 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm (local time).

April 5, 2024 at 5pm and Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 11:59pm (local time).

Coral Pukei-Pukei can also be found at Hunt-a-thon Points between March 26, 2024 at 9am and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 11:59pm (local time).

Qualily’s Special Quests

From April 8th, 2024 at 9:00am until April 14th, 2024 at 11:59pm (local time), Qualily will be holding several exclusive quests.

Completing these challenges will reward Hunters with Wander Droplets and upgrade materials and Zenny.

Deviljho: Thunder Element Quests

Capcom Deviljho will be appearing more frequently in Monster Hunter Now.

From April 15, 2024 at 9:00am until April 21, 2024 at 11:59pm (local time), Hunters will receive more basic rewards for slaying Zinogre, Tobi-Kadachi, and Tzitzi-Ya-Ku.

This makes it the perfect time to upgrade your thunder-element equipment so that you’re ready for the Deviljho Deviljho event.

Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Quest 2

Starting April 22, 2024 at 9:00am until May 26, 2024 at 11:59pm (local time), Monster Hunter Now will release more Monster Hunter 20th anniversary event quests. Completing these quests will not only net you more Zenny and materials, but you’ll also be able to grab a layered 20th-anniversary T-shirt.

Be sure to take part in these quests as it will be the only time you’ll be able to get this layered armor item.

Monster Hunter Now Deviljho event

While Deviljho appeared in The Vernal Invader update, the nomadic monster will be receiving its very own event. From April 29, 2024 at 9:00am until May 6, 2024 at 11:59pm, Hunters can encounter Deviljho more frequently.

The Deviljho event also comes packed with exclusive quests that reward new Hunter Medals.

