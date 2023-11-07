Monster Hunter Now Qualily’s Special Quests: Release date, rewards, more

Qualily’s Special Quests will soon be live in Monster Hunter Now, so here’s everything you need to know about the latest event.

The latest Monster Hunter Now event is right around the corner, and this time players will be able to embark upon Qualily’s Special Quests. These limited-time event quests will reward players with Carpenterbugs, Monster Bone+, and other rare gathering materials.

This makes it the perfect time to farm up materials for the game’s weapon and armor upgrades, particularly if you’ve been struggling to get ahold of these materials. So, without further ado, here’s everything need to know about Qualily’s Special Quests, including the start time, requirements, and what to expect.

Contents

Qualily’s Special Quests will appear in Monster Hunter Now on the dates shown below:

November 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m (local time)

November 12, at 4:00 p.m (local time)

Monster Hunter Now Qualily’s Special Quests requirements

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now players will finally be able to add more Carpenterbugs to their collection.

Event Quests will automatically become available to all hunters HR 11 and above in the Special Quests tab. It’s important to note that some of Qualily’s Special Quests require players to slay Great Girros, so you’ll need to have completed Chapter 2 in the main story to encounter it.

Additionally, some quests will require that you join Group hunts to complete them, so be sure to try and play with other players when possible.

Monster Hunter Now Qualily’s Special Quests event details

During Qualily’s Special Quests, players can embark upon time-limited Special Quests that reward Carpenterbugs, Monster Bone+, and more. These quests can be completed by visiting gathering points and slaying monsters to receive rewards.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Qualily’s Special Quests in Monster Hunter Now. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

