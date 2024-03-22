Monster Hunter Now Coral Pukei-Pukei: Release date, weapons, armor & weakness

Coral Pukei-Pukei is making its way to Monster Hunter Now, so here’s everything you need to know about its release date, weakness, weapons, armor, and more.

Monster Hunter Now’s latest monster release is none other than Coral Pukei-Pukei. This colorful plumed subspecies is known to blast Hunters with jets of water, which inflict players with the stamina-sapping Water Blight ailment.

Coral Pukei-Pukei armor looks to shake up the game’s meta, thanks to its powerful mix of skills. So, many Hunters will want to farm this monster when Niantic releases it in the latest update.

To help prepare you for Coral Pukei-Pukei’s release, we’ve covered everything you need to know about this deadly subspecies.

Coral Pukei-Pukei will be released on March 25, 2024, from 9am until April 7, 2024, at 11:59pm. The water-loving subspecies will also appear more frequently on the field during these dates:

March 29, 2024 at 5pm and March 31, 2024, at 11:59pm.

April 5, 2024 at 5pm and Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 11:59pm.

Coral Pukei-Pukei can also be found at Hunt-a-thon Points between March 26, 2024 at 9am and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 11:59pm.

Monster Hunter Now Coral Pukei-Pukei event requirements

Coral Pukei-Pukei will appear in forest and swamp habitats, as well as at Hunt-a-thon Points for all hunters who have completed the prologue. This means every player, no matter of rank will be able to encounter this subspecies in the wild.

Monster Hunter Now Coral Pukei-Pukei armor

Niantic/Capcom The Coral Pukei-Pukei armor set looks incredibly strong.

The Coral Pukei-Pukei armor set comes with the Power Prolonger skill, which extends the duration of the powered-up state granted by dual blades, long swords, and charge blades. We’ve listed the all the Coral Pukei-Pukei armor set skills below:

Power Prolonger

Weakness Exploit

Lock On

This set is sure to shake up the meta for weapons in Monster Hunter Now, so be sure to have a play around with them once this subspecies is live.

Monster Hunter Now Coral Pukei-Pukei weapons

The Monster Hunter Now Coral Pukei-Pukei weapons will be Water element and will be available for the following weapon types:

Sword & Shield

Great Sword

Hammer

Light Bowgun

Bow

Lance

Monster Hunter Now Coral Pukei-Pukei weakness

Coral Pukei-Pukei is weak to Ice so we recommend either using Legiana or Barioth weapons to ensure you’re dealing as much damage as possible. Just like the regular Pukei-Pukei, Coral Pukei-Pukei’s weak point will be its head.

