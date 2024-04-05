Monster Hunter Now update deemed worse as fans lose more battles than ever

Tons of Monster Hunter Now players are discovering major issues after a recent update, with many now convinced the game is getting worse.

With its nature as a thrilling mobile game, Monster Hunter Now needs countless updates to help improve its stability, add in new exciting events, and ease any player’s frustration. However, in the case of the recent series of updates, players have been reporting a surge of lag, glitches, and battle issues, leading to a considerable amount of loss in the community.

“Is something different? Am I just getting worse” asked one player on the Monster Hunter Now Reddit, going on to explain that they’ve “been having awful gameplay experiences” after “experiencing significantly more lag, inputs not being registered, and attacks whiffing entirely on monsters” shortly following the recent updates.

They followed on by asking whether anyone else had been experiencing the same issue, and it’s clear the player is far from the only one.

One user took to the comments to share their similar frustrations: “Yeah dodging is a nightmare now, swipes only register half the time” while another added that “the game currently has this weird problem where when the game suddenly lags and your attack doesn’t connect.”

However, along with many echoing the poster’s irritation, one user asked whether they “downloaded all assets and cleared game cache?” to which the poster commented that they hadn’t and after trying it, had seen some improvement.

As such, if you’re experiencing similar lags, glitches, or challenges, it’s always worth clearing the game’s cache or checking whether it needs another update. If that doesn’t fix it, then it’s likely an upcoming update will provide some necessary changes, but time will tell.