Best Sword & Shield build in Monster Hunter Now: Armor, weapons & skills

The best Monster Hunter Now Sword and Shield build can make short work of even the toughest monsters, so here are all the armor pieces and SnS you should be using.

The Sword and Shield is the first weapon players have access to in Monster Hunter Now, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth using. In fact, the SnS ranked at the top of our best Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list. Not only does it come packed with lightning-fast attack combos, but the SnS also has fantastic defensive capabilities.

After all, being able to dish out damage while also negating it is incredibly useful, especially in Monster Hunter Now, where potions are few and far between. So, if you’re a Sword and Shield main looking to increase your DPS or a Hunter who wants access to the game’s most powerful armor sets, then our best Sword and Shield build for Monster Hunter Now has you covered.

Contents

Best Sword and Shield build in Monster Hunter Now

The best Sword and Shield build in Monster Hunter Now can be found in the table below:

ARMOR SKILLS HEAD Kulu Headpiece Lock On

Critical Eye 1 (Grade 4) CHEST Rathalos Mail Weakness Exploit 2 (Grade 6) ARMS Rathian Vambracers Lock On 1

Burst 2 (Grade 6) WAIST Rathian Coil Poison Attack 1

Burst 1 (Grade 6) LEGS Rathalos Greaves Fire Resistance 1

Weakness Exploit 1 (Grade 6)

Best Sword and Shield armor skills in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom The Sword and Shield is a decent pick in Monster Hunter Now.

Once you upgrade all the armor pieces outlined in the table above to Grade 4/6, you’ll have access to the best Sword and Shield build in Monster Hunter Now. This set gives the following skills:

Lock On

Critical Eye 1

Weakness Exploit 3

Burst 3

Poison Attack 1

Fire Resistance 1

Like most melee builds in Monster Hunter Now, you’ll want to build the Kulu Headpiece for Lock on and Critical Eye. After all, being able to target specific monster parts is incredibly useful when you want to break parts for extra rewards or hit a monster’s weak point.

When you combine this with the set’s Weakness Exploit 3 skill, you’ll have a 30% chance to land critical hits when attacking any weak points. This is particularly useful for fast-hitting weapons like the Sword, which can really capitalize on the added crit chance.

If that wasn’t enough, Critical Eye 1 also increases your crit chance by 10% while Burst 3 enhances attack power by 15% for four seconds when landing consecutive hits. Essentially, what you have here is a high DPS set that can push the Sword and Shield to its limits.

Of course, you can always opt for a more defensive build and use the Lumu Vambraces and Lumu Coil to get Divine Blessing 3. This skill is incredibly powerful as it gives you a 50% chance of reducing monster damage by 50%. So, if you find yourself burning through potions or simply want a more forgiving build, then utilize these armor pieces.

Best Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom There are plenty of good Sword and Shield options in Monster Hunter Now.

Just like every Monster Hunter game, the weapon you pick will depend upon the monster you are hunting. Despite that, there are a few Sword and Shield choices that stand out in Monster Hunter Now.

WEAPON ELEMENT BONUS Lumu Tabar None Divine Blessing 2 Malady’s Tabar Paralysis Sneak Attack 1 Thunder Edge Thunder Evade Extender 1 Flame Knife Fire Earpugs 1 Glacial Grace Ice Divine Blessing 2

That’s the best Sword and Shield build in Monster Hunter Now. Now that you know which weapons and armor pieces to build, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

