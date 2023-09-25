Niantic responds to Monster Hunter Now potion healing complaints

Monster Hunter Now developers have responded to complaints surrounding the game’s current healing system, giving players hope for future changes.

Monster Hunter Now is filled with fearsome beasts from Capcom’s popular beast-slaying game, which can quickly chew through your health if you’re not careful. Fortunately, players have access to potions that recover missing health, enabling them to get back into the fight.

However, Hunters are only limited to 10 potions and once they’re out, you’ll either need to purchase more with in-game currency or wait a day for them to reset. This makes getting hit in Monster Hunter Now incredibly punishing, especially when a few mistimed dodges can spell disaster.

Well, Niantic and Capcom have now responded to player complaints surrounding the game’s healing system, so here’s what they had to say about this controversial mechanic.

Monster Hunter Now devs address current healing system

During an interview with Japanese streamer chachacha, Monster Hunter Now developers responded to complaints surrounding the game’s current healing system. “We are really happy to hear your voices, and we are always thinking about how we can improve by receiving opinions,” they said.

“When it comes to healing potions, I’ve played around with a lot of them myself, and I often say that I want more, so I think that it’s a very understandable opinion. So I’d like to hear your opinions and think about how we can improve this game.”

Timestamp of 5:02

Currently, players have been coming up with ideas for how the healing system could be improved, with the community wanting craftable potions and more ways to recover health without using consumable items.

A Capcom developer also noted how they are listening to the community and while they didn’t confirm how they aim to address the complaints, they did give the following statement: “I hope to be able to do something in the near future, such as some form of recovery.”

This is obviously pretty exciting and hopefully, the devs will highlight how they aim to improve upon Monster Hunter Now’s potion mechanic. For now, though, you’ll need to take extra care during hunts if you wish to prolong your monster farming.