Logan Paul and fiancé Nina Agdal announce pregnancy

Molly Byrne
logan paul and nina agdal announce pregnancyInstagram: loganpaul

Prime co-founder Logan Paul and his fiancé Nina Adgal announced the pregnancy of their firstborn.

YouTuber Logan Paul and his fitness coach fiancé Nina Agdal announced on Monday, April 15, that they are expecting a baby this fall.

In a short but sweet Instagram post, the couple told their fans, “Another Paul coming this fall,” while they gushingly held up Agdal’s sonogram in a photo.

This will be the couple’s first child together. Though Paul proposed to Agdal in Lake Como, Italy, in July 2023, they have not yet married.

Whether Paul and Agdal tie the knot before the birth of their firstborn is unknown at this time.

