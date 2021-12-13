YouTuber Ryan Trahan spends two days straight in Minecraft VR

YouTuber Ryan Trahan spent 33 hours playing Minecraft in virtual reality. The 23-year-old content creator used VR to simulate 100 days in the Mojang title.

Despite releasing over a decade ago, Minecraft is still one of the most popular video games in 2021. Millions of players around the world spend countless hours every day getting lost in their custom-created worlds.

One YouTuber wanted to know what it would be like to actually live in the game for 33 hours. Breakout content creator Ryan Trahan achieved that after going almost two days without taking off his VR headset.

YouTuber lives 33 hours in Minecraft VR

During his December 10 upload, Trahan revealed that he spent almost two days straight playing Minecraft VR. The content creator explained that he wanted to simulate 100 days of in-game time, which took him approximately 33 hours in the real world – not counting the hours he needed to sleep.

Incredibly the 23-year-old creator actually went the entire time without taking off his Oculus Quest headset. He pulled off this feat by having someone bring him food and he had a bed set up in the room where he would go to sleep while wearing the gaming peripheral on his head. “It was actually kind of beautiful,” the YouTuber explained before going to sleep while staring at the game’s star-filled sky.

Ryan Trahan used his 100 days in the title to craft a story, including plotlines such as the friendships he made with various NPCs, and it even culminates in an epic finale showdown with Minecraft’s final boss the Ender Dragon.

The video quickly went viral on social media after it became a big hit with Minecraft players. “Dude this video is amazing. Your storytelling is so good,” one fan wrote. Another exclaimed, “This was an unexpected rollercoaster of emotions…”

While this isn’t the first time a content creator has crafted a story using Minecraft, Ryan Trahan’s experiment gave viewers a first look at how immersive the game could be using VR.

Plus, you’ve got to give him credit – he was not only willing to play days with a headset strapped on his face, but he also had a bucket nearby so he could, well, you get the picture. The video took a lot of dedication to pull off, and it seems to be worth it after trending on the video platform.