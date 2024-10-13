MrBeast rents out entire underground city for YouTuber collab

MrBeast rented out an entire underground city to explore alongside other popular YouTubers in a viral video.

In his latest video posted on October 12, MrBeast spent seven days at Salina Turda in Romania, a salt mine renowned for being the world’s most impressive underground formation created by humans.

The YouTube star highlighted the Transylvanian salt mine as one of the most spectacular tourist attractions, describing it as “an underground city.”

“This city is built inside a mine that dates back over a thousand years,” he said. “With countless unexplored tunnels and rooms, who knows what horrors we will encounter.”

Throughout the seven days he spent there, MrBeast hosted a different famous content creator each day, including Kai Cenat, Logan Paul, Vikkstar, JiDion, IShowSpeed, and LazarBeam.

“During World War II, when Romania was bombed, thousands of people hid here, and now only a bunch of YouTubers live here,” MrBeast quipped.

The 20-minute long video, which has already gone viral with over 33 million views, is filled with challenges, pranks, and chaos as the content creators explore the 1,000-year-old underground city and uncover its mysteries.

As the video came to a close and the remaining participants gathered around the fire, the Feastables founder shared his favorite moment from the experience.

“My favorite part was just dragging all these YouTubers to the middle of nowhere, deep underground, and forcing them to hang out with me,” he said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Fans in the comments loved the video, with one writing: “Never did I think Kai Cenat, Sam and Colby, and JiDion would be in the same vid,” and another adding: “There’s no party crazier than MrBeast.”

